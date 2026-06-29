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How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between Netherlands and Morocco will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a strong projected XI for the Netherlands, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven. Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, and Ryan Gravenberch form the midfield three, with Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Dutch squad.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi is set to deploy Yassine Bounou in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, and Noussair Mazraoui across the back line. Brahim Diaz, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, and Bilal El Khannouss are named in midfield, with Azzedine Ounahi and Ismael Saibari in support of the attack. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the Moroccan squad at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring 10 goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 World Cup win over Tunisia on June 25, following the 5-1 group stage victory over Sweden that served as a statement of intent. A 2-2 draw with Japan in their opening group game and a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan also feature in the run, with a 0-1 friendly defeat to Algeria the only blemish. The Dutch have shown they can score in volume and have not kept a clean sheet in their last five.

Morocco have won three of their last five, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 4-2 World Cup win over Haiti on June 24, and they followed that with a 0-1 victory over Scotland. A 1-1 draw with Brazil in the group stage was a notable result, while friendly draws against Norway and a 4-0 win over Madagascar round out the five-match run. Morocco have scored 11 goals across those fixtures while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match MAR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 1 - 2 Netherlands 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Netherlands and Morocco have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting, a friendly played on May 31, 2017, ended in a 1-2 win for the Netherlands, with Morocco as the designated home side. With only one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be drawn from the historical record between these two nations.

Standings

In Group F, the Netherlands finished in first place. Morocco finished second in Group C.