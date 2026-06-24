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How to watch Morocco vs Haiti with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Morocco and Haiti will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Morocco vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has no confirmed injuries or suspensions heading into the match. His projected XI reads: Yassine Bounou; Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Achraf Hakimi; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Ismael Saibari.

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne also has a clean bill of health to report. His projected XI is: Johny Placide; Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade; Don Deedson Louicius, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Morocco arrive in Atlanta with three wins and two draws from their last five matches, conceding just twice across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup win over Scotland on June 19, following a 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 13. Before the tournament, they posted victories of 4-0 over Madagascar and 5-0 over Burundi, alongside a 1-1 friendly draw with Norway. Morocco have scored 12 goals across those five games, a record that points to a team in strong attacking form.

Haiti's last five results tell a harder story. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 World Cup defeat to Brazil on June 20, following a 1-0 loss to Scotland on June 14. A 1-2 friendly defeat to Peru preceded a 4-0 win over New Zealand — their best result of the sequence — and a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Migne's side have one win, one draw, and three losses across the five matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Morocco and Haiti is available in the current dataset. No previous meetings between the two sides are recorded, making Wednesday's match in Atlanta a first-ever encounter between the nations.

Standings

In Group C, Morocco currently sit second and Haiti fourth after two rounds of fixtures.