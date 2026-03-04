Anticipation is building for the next Liga MX clash, a contest that promises to be a decisive one for both Monterrey and Queretaro at Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Monterrey vs Queretaro FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Monterrey vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

Monterrey vs Queretaro kicks off on 5 Mar 2026 at 20:00 EST and 01:00 GMT.

Match preview

Monterrey head into this clash determined to shake off the sting of their recent home defeat and prove they can still mount a serious push toward the playoff spots. Their opponents, Queretaro, on the other hand, remain stuck near the foot of the table, battling inconsistency and searching for answers.

With the stadium crowd expected to bring energy and belief, the home side will be eager to harness that support and turn it into momentum. For the visitors, this is another test of resilience, but for the hosts, it feels like the perfect stage to reset, regroup and remind the league of their ambitions.

Key stats & recent form

The home side comes into this one sitting ninth in the table with ten points, but their recent run has been patchy, just a single win in the last five matches. They’ve shown a knack for starting strong at home, often taking the lead by halftime, which could be a key factor again. Up front, Uroš Đurđević has chipped in with two goals, while Óliver Torres has been a steady presence in midfield, combining two assists with tireless defensive work.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive in 17th place and continue to wrestle with inconsistency. Their last five outings have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, and away fixtures have been especially tough; early lapses have left them trailing at halftime in most of those games. Defensive fragility has cost them valuable points, though their recent 2-2 draw against Santos Laguna showed flashes of attacking promise.

Team news & squads

Monterrey vs Queretaro FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Torrent Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Gonzalez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

