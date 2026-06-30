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World Cup
team-logoMexico
Mexico City Stadium
team-logoEcuador
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Mexico vs Ecuador: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mexico vs Ecuador
Mexico
Ecuador
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


#

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

1

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

2

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

3

United States

Fox Sports

foxsports.com

4

Brazil

Globoplay

globoplay.globo.com

5

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

6

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

7

Peru

DirecV Go

directvgo.com

8

Mexico

Azteca Deportes

tvazteca.com/deportes

9

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

10

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

11

Colombia

DSports

directvgo.com

12

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

13

France

L'Équipe

lequipe.fr

14

Germany

Magenta TV

magentatv.de

15

Vietnam

K+

kplus.vn

16

Ecuador

El Canal del Fútbol

elcanaldelfutbol.com

17

New Zealand

TVNZ+

tvnz.co.nz

18

United Kingdom

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

19

Croatia

HRTi

hrti.hrt.hr

20

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

21

Israel

Kan

kan.org.il

22

Qatar

TOD

tod.tv

23

Singapore

mewatch

mewatch.sg

24

Hong Kong

Now TV

nowtv.now.com

25

Maldives

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and Ecuador will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 02:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Ecuador today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mexico vs Ecuador Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Formation
Ecuador crest
Ecuador
ECU
4-4-2
1J. Rangel5J. Vasquez2J. Sanchez23J. Gallardo4E. Alvarez16J. Quinones6E. Lira25R. Alvarado8A. Fidalgo26B. Gutierrez9R. Jimenez1H. Galindez4J. Ordonez6W. Pacho3P. Hincapie21A. Franco20N. Angulo23M. Caicedo15P. Vite9J. Yeboah19G. Plata13E. Valencia
Ecuador crest
Ecuador
ECU
4-1-4-1
Mexico

Starting XI

Ecuador

Manager

  • J. Aguirre
  • S. Beccacece

Javier Aguirre names a strong projected XI for Mexico, with Jose Rangel in goal behind a back four of Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, and Edson Alvarez. Erik Lira and Roberto Alvarado provide energy in midfield alongside Alvaro Fidalgo, with Julian Quinones, Brian Gutierrez, and Raul Jimenez leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the hosts. Sebastian Beccacece is expected to start Hernan Galindez in goal for Ecuador, with Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, and Alan Franco forming the defensive line. Moises Caicedo anchors midfield alongside Pedro Vite and John Yeboah, with Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata supporting Enner Valencia in attack. Ecuador also have no confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MEX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ECU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Mexico arrive in the best form of any team at this World Cup. They have won all five of their last matches, including three straight group stage victories against South Africa (2-0), Republic of Korea (1-0), and Czechia (3-0). Before the tournament, they beat Serbia 5-1 and Australia 1-0 in friendlies. Across those five games, Mexico scored seven goals and conceded none. Ecuador's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They lost their opening group game to Ivory Coast (1-0), drew with Curacao (0-0), then beat Germany 2-1 to advance. Prior to the tournament, Ecuador beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1. They have not conceded two or more goals in any of their last 26 matches, and 13 of their last 16 games produced fewer than 2.5 total goals.

Head-to-Head Record

MEX

Last 5 matches

ECU

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The two sides met most recently in October 2025, drawing 1-1 in a friendly. Before that, they played out a goalless draw at Copa America in July 2024. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won two, Ecuador one, and two have ended level. Mexico won 3-2 in a 2019 friendly, while Ecuador won 3-2 when the sides met in 2021.

Standings

Mexico finished first in Group A, while Ecuador ended the group stage in third place in Group E.

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