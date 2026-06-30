International Coverage





# Country Broadcaster Official Homepage 1 Russia Okko Sport okko.tv 2 Canada TSN tsn.ca 3 United States Fox Sports foxsports.com 4 Brazil Globoplay globoplay.globo.com 5 Australia Optus Sport sport.optus.com.au 6 Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com 7 Peru DirecV Go directvgo.com 8 Mexico Azteca Deportes tvazteca.com/deportes 9 Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id 10 South Africa SuperSport supersport.com 11 Colombia DSports directvgo.com 12 Pakistan Tapmad tapmad.com 13 France L'Équipe lequipe.fr 14 Germany Magenta TV magentatv.de 15 Vietnam K+ kplus.vn 16 Ecuador El Canal del Fútbol elcanaldelfutbol.com 17 New Zealand TVNZ+ tvnz.co.nz 18 United Kingdom Premier Sports premiersports.com 19 Croatia HRTi hrti.hrt.hr 20 Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl 21 Israel Kan kan.org.il 22 Qatar TOD tod.tv 23 Singapore mewatch mewatch.sg 24 Hong Kong Now TV nowtv.now.com 25 Maldives Sony LIV sonyliv.com

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and Ecuador will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre names a strong projected XI for Mexico, with Jose Rangel in goal behind a back four of Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, and Edson Alvarez. Erik Lira and Roberto Alvarado provide energy in midfield alongside Alvaro Fidalgo, with Julian Quinones, Brian Gutierrez, and Raul Jimenez leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the hosts. Sebastian Beccacece is expected to start Hernan Galindez in goal for Ecuador, with Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, and Alan Franco forming the defensive line. Moises Caicedo anchors midfield alongside Pedro Vite and John Yeboah, with Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata supporting Enner Valencia in attack. Ecuador also have no confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive in the best form of any team at this World Cup. They have won all five of their last matches, including three straight group stage victories against South Africa (2-0), Republic of Korea (1-0), and Czechia (3-0). Before the tournament, they beat Serbia 5-1 and Australia 1-0 in friendlies. Across those five games, Mexico scored seven goals and conceded none. Ecuador's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They lost their opening group game to Ivory Coast (1-0), drew with Curacao (0-0), then beat Germany 2-1 to advance. Prior to the tournament, Ecuador beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1. They have not conceded two or more goals in any of their last 26 matches, and 13 of their last 16 games produced fewer than 2.5 total goals.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in October 2025, drawing 1-1 in a friendly. Before that, they played out a goalless draw at Copa America in July 2024. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won two, Ecuador one, and two have ended level. Mexico won 3-2 in a 2019 friendly, while Ecuador won 3-2 when the sides met in 2021.

Standings

Mexico finished first in Group A, while Ecuador ended the group stage in third place in Group E.