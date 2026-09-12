How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and AC Milan will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lazio head into this match without Adam Marusic, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Danilo Cataldi, Alessio Furlanetto, Luca Pellegrini, and Andrea Pinamonti through injury. Gattuso's projected XI includes Christos Mandas in goal, with a back four of Nuno Tavares, Romano Floriani Mussolini, Oliver Provstgaard, and Danilho Doekhi, and a midfield and attack built around Kenneth Taylor, Davide Frattesi, Reda Belahyane, Mattia Zaccagni, Tijjani Noslin, and Gustav Isaksen.

Milan are without Warren Bondo and Mario Gila. Amorim's projected starting eleven is expected to feature Mike Maignan in goal, a defensive line of Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, and Strahinja Pavlovic, with Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, Yunus Musah, Alexis Saelemaekers, Diego Moreira, and Goncalo Ramos completing the side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lazio have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their Coppa Italia defeat to Mantova (0-2) the only blemish in an otherwise strong run. In Serie A alone they are perfect, with wins over Udinese (1-2), Genoa (1-0), and Bologna (0-1). Across their last five games they have scored six goals and conceded five, though four of those conceded came in friendlies and cup action.

Milan's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Juventus in Serie A, while earlier results included a 2-0 win over Venezia and a 1-2 win at Torino. A 3-0 pre-season loss to Chelsea was their heaviest result in the sample. Across those five games, Milan scored eight goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 home win for Lazio in Serie A on 15 March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lazio have won three, Milan have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The two clubs have shared ten goals across those five meetings, with Lazio holding a narrow advantage in recent encounters.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Lazio sit third while AC Milan are fifth.