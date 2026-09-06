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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoAC Milan
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Juventus vs AC Milan: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs AC Milan
Juventus
AC Milan
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 3
Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and AC Milan will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs AC Milan Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Formation
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
3-4-2-1
25G. Vicario3G. Bremer15P. Kalulu26J. Lucumi2M. Celik13J. Boga12D. Luiz31N. Gonzalez5M. Locatelli7C. Conceicao9R. Kolo Muani16M. Maignan31S. Pavlovic5K. De Winter34M. Gila2P. Estupinan12A. Rabiot80Y. Musah14L. Modric70A. Cisse21S. Chukwueze9G. Ramos
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
4-2-3-1
Juventus

Starting XI

AC Milan

Manager

  • L. Spalletti
  • R. Amorim

Juventus have a sizeable absentee list for this fixture. Andrea Cambiaso, Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Edon Zhegrova, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie, and Pape Sarr are all listed as unavailable. Spalletti's projected XI sees Randal Kolo Muani lead the line, with Chico Conceicao and Jeremie Boga providing width and Nico Gonzalez operating in the number ten role.

Milan are without Matteo Gabbia through injury. Amorim's projected starting lineup features Mike Maignan in goal, a back three of Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila, with Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot expected to start in midfield and Goncalo Ramos leading the attack. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

CHE
W0-1
INT
L1-2
PAL
W2-0
FRC
W0-1
PAR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
MIL

MIL - Form

INT
D1-1
CHE
L3-0
MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once. Their sole defeat came in a pre-season friendly against Inter, going down 2-1. In their two competitive outings, they won both without conceding, beating Frosinone 1-0 and Parma 2-0. Across the five matches, Juventus scored six goals and conceded three.

Milan have also won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their defeat came in pre-season against Chelsea, a 3-0 reverse, while they drew 1-1 with Inter in another friendly. In their two Serie A matches, they beat Torino 2-1 away and Venezia 2-0 at home. Milan scored ten goals across the five games and conceded five, with their most impressive result a 4-2 win over Manchester United in pre-season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawAC Milan
1
3
1
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Super Cup
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless, with AC Milan hosting Juventus in Serie A on 26 April 2026. Across the last five encounters, Juventus have won one, Milan have won one, and three matches have finished level. The one Juventus victory in that run came at home in January 2025, a 2-0 Serie A win, while Milan's solitary win was a 2-1 triumph in the Italian Super Cup earlier that same month.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
330083+59
W
W
W
3
ComoComoCOM
321073+47
W
W
D
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
220041+36
W
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
220030+36
W
W
6
LazioLazioLAZ
220020+26
W
W
7
AtalantaAtalantaATA
320143+16
L
W
W
8
UdineseUdineseUDI
211043+14
W
D
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
21013303
W
L
10
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
210131+23
W
L
11
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
31025503
L
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
21011103
L
W
13
LecceLecceLEC
210124-23
L
W
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
310245-13
W
L
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
200202-20
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
200203-30
L
L
17
MonzaMonzaMON
200237-40
L
L
18
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
200204-40
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
300317-60
L
L
L
20
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
300319-80
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, AC Milan sit fourth and Juventus are fifth heading into matchday three.

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