International Coverage

Here is a selected table of the broadcasters listed under the "International Coverage" section for the Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway match. As requested, one broadcaster has been selected per country/territory, with links to their official websites or service homepages where available.

Country / Region Broadcaster Homepage Link Albania TV Klan Link Algeria beIN Sports Link American Samoa FBC Sports Link Andorra DAZN Spain Link Angola TPA Link Anguilla Bluu Link Antigua and Barbuda Rush Sports Link Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina Link Armenia Fast Sports Link Aruba NPO 1 Link Australia SBS Link Austria Servus TV Link Azerbaijan Ictimai TV Link Bahamas DIRECTV Sports Caribbean Link Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT Link Bangladesh T Sports Link Barbados CBC TV 8 Link Belarus Sport TV Belarus (No official homepage available) Belgium VRT 1 Link Belize Nexgen (No official homepage available) Benin Benin TV Link Bermuda Bluu Link Bolivia Tigo Sports Bolivia Link Bonaire NPO Start Link Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport Link Botswana DStv Now Link Brazil Globo / SporTV Link British Virgin Islands Rush Sports Link Brunei Darussalam RTB Aneka Link Bulgaria BNT 1 Link Burkina Faso RTB Link Burundi RTNB TV Link Cambodia Hang Meas HDTV Link Cameroon CRTV Sports Link Canada TSN Link Cape Verde Islands Televisao de Cabo Verde Link Cayman Islands Bluu Link Central African Republic New World Sport Link Chad Télé Tchad Link Chile DIRECTV Sports Chile Link China CCTV-5 Link Chinese Taipei ELTA Sports Link Colombia Paramount+ Link Comoros SuperSport Link Congo DR Télé Congo Link Costa Rica FOX+ (Available via local operators) Croatia HRT 2 Link Cuba Tele Rebelde Link Curaçao Nos Pais Television Link Cyprus Sigma TV Link Czech Republic ČT Sport Link Côte d'Ivoire RTI Link Denmark DR 1 Link Djibouti beIN Sports Link Dominica Bluu Link Dominican Republic Pio Deportes Link Ecuador DGO Link Egypt beIN Sports Link El Salvador Tigo Sports El Salvador Link Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Link Eritrea DStv Now Link Estonia ETV 2 Link Ethiopia Hagerie TV (No official streaming homepage available) Faroe Islands TV4 Sweden Link Fiji FBC Sports Link Finland YLE TV2 Link France M6 Link Gabon Gabon 1ère Link Gambia GRTS Gambia Link Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia Link Germany Das Erste Link Ghana GTV Sports+ Link Great Britain BBC One / BBC iPlayer Link Greece ERT 2 Link Greenland DR 1 Link Grenada Rush Sports Link Guatemala Chapin TV Link Guinea RTG Link Guinea-Bissau ZAP Link Guyana ENet TV Link Honduras Tigo Sports Honduras Link Hong Kong Now Sports Link Hungary M4 Sports Link Iceland RUV 2 Link India ZEE5 Link Indonesia TVRI Sport Link International YouTube Link Iran Shabake 3 Link Iraq beIN Sports Link Ireland Republic RTE 2 Link Israel KAN 11 Link Italy DAZN Italia Link Jamaica Television Jamaica Link Japan DAZN Japan Link Jordan beIN Sports Link Kazakhstan Qazsport Link Kenya KBC Channel 1 Link Korea Republic KBS2 Korea Link Kosovo Arena Sport Link Kuwait beIN Sports Link Kyrgyzstan KTRK Sport Link Laos MONOMAX Link Latvia Go3 Extra Sports Latvia Link Lebanon beIN Sports Link Lesotho SuperSport Link Liberia DStv Now Link Libya beIN Sports Link Liechtenstein SRF zwei Link Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania Link Luxembourg Das Erste Link Macau TDM Desporto Link Macedonia Arena Cloud Link Madagascar TV Malagasy (No official streaming homepage available) Malawi Azam Sports Link Malaysia RTM klik Link Maldives Medianet Link Mali ORTM Mali Link Malta TVM+ Link Mauritania beIN Sports Link Mauritius MBC Link Panama Tigo Sports Panama Link Paraguay Unicanal Link Peru América Televisión Link Philippines Pilipinas Live Link Poland TVP Sport Link Portugal Sport TV Link Puerto Rico Telemundo Link Qatar beIN Sports Link Reunion SuperSport Link Romania Antena Play Link Russia Match TV Link Rwanda RTV Rwanda Link Saint Helena SuperSport Link Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu Link Saint Lucia Bluu Link Saint Martin NPO Start Link Samoa FBC Sports Link San Marino DAZN Italia Link Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Link Senegal RTS 1 Link Serbia Arena Cloud Link Seychelles SBC 3 Link Sierra Leone Sporty TV Link Singapore meWATCH Link Slovakia JOJ play Link Slovenia Arena Sport Link Somalia beIN Sports Link South Africa SABC Plus Link South Sudan beIN Sports Link Spain Movistar+ Link Sri Lanka Dialog TV Link St. Vincent / Grenadines Bluu Link Sudan beIN Sports Link Suriname STVS Link Swaziland Eswatini TV Link Sweden TV4 Play Link Switzerland SRF Play Link Syria beIN Sports Link São Tomé and Príncipe ZAP Link Tajikistan Varzish Sport Link Tanzania Azam Sports Link Thailand MONOMAX Link Togo TVT (Télévision Togolaise) Link Tonga FBC Sports Link Trinidad and Tobago DIRECTV Sports Link Tunisia beIN Sports Link Turkey TRT 1 / tabii Link Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu Link Uganda UBC TV Link Ukraine Megogo Link United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Link Uruguay AUF TV Link USA FOX Network / fuboTV Link Vanuatu VBTC Link Venezuela DGO Link Vietnam VTV Go / VTV 3 Link Yemen beIN Sports Link Zambia ZNBC TV Link Zimbabwe ZBC TV Link

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Ivory Coast and Norway will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Emerse Fae is expected to name an unchanged side after their positive group-stage campaign. The projected XI has Yahia Fofana in goal, with a back four of Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou, and Ghislain Konan. Ibrahim Sangare and Franck Kessie are set to anchor midfield alongside Christ Inao Oulai, with Amad Diallo and Nicolas Pepe providing attacking width and Yan Diomande leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Elephants.

Ståle Solbakken is expected to return to his strongest available side after the heavy rotation against France. Orjan Nyland starts in goal, with Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe in defence. Patrick Berg and Sander Berge are set to operate in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Norway, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast head into this match having won four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Curacao in the World Cup group stage, with Pepé scoring both goals. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Germany before beating Ecuador 1-0 in their tournament opener. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 2-1 win over France and a 1-0 victory against Scotland. The Elephants have scored in every game across that five-match run and opened the scoring in each of their three group fixtures.

Norway have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to France, a game in which Solbakken rested Haaland, Odegaard, and Nusa. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in their earlier World Cup fixtures. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-1 win over Sweden in pre-tournament friendlies complete the five-match run. Norway scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded nine, with their attacking output among the highest of any side still in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Ivory Coast and Norway is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent the first competitive meeting between the two nations at the World Cup finals.

Standings

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E, while Norway finished second in Group I, setting up this Round of 32 meeting in Dallas.