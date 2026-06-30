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World Cup
team-logoIvory Coast
Dallas Stadium
team-logoNorway
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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ivory Coast vs Norway
Ivory Coast
Norway
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is a selected table of the broadcasters listed under the "International Coverage" section for the Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway match. As requested, one broadcaster has been selected per country/territory, with links to their official websites or service homepages where available.

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

Link

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Link

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Link

Angola

TPA

Link

Anguilla

Bluu

Link

Antigua and Barbuda

Rush Sports

Link

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Link

Armenia

Fast Sports

Link

Aruba

NPO 1

Link

Australia

SBS

Link

Austria

Servus TV

Link

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Link

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Link

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Link

Bangladesh

T Sports

Link

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Link

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

(No official homepage available)

Belgium

VRT 1

Link

Belize

Nexgen

(No official homepage available)

Benin

Benin TV

Link

Bermuda

Bluu

Link

Bolivia

Tigo Sports Bolivia

Link

Bonaire

NPO Start

Link

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Link

Botswana

DStv Now

Link

Brazil

Globo / SporTV

Link

British Virgin Islands

Rush Sports

Link

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Link

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Link

Burkina Faso

RTB

Link

Burundi

RTNB TV

Link

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Link

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

Link

Canada

TSN

Link

Cape Verde Islands

Televisao de Cabo Verde

Link

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Link

Central African Republic

New World Sport

Link

Chad

Télé Tchad

Link

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile

Link

China

CCTV-5

Link

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Link

Colombia

Paramount+

Link

Comoros

SuperSport

Link

Congo DR

Télé Congo

Link

Costa Rica

FOX+

(Available via local operators)

Croatia

HRT 2

Link

Cuba

Tele Rebelde

Link

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Link

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Link

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Link

Côte d'Ivoire

RTI

Link

Denmark

DR 1

Link

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Link

Dominica

Bluu

Link

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Link

Ecuador

DGO

Link

Egypt

beIN Sports

Link

El Salvador

Tigo Sports El Salvador

Link

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Link

Eritrea

DStv Now

Link

Estonia

ETV 2

Link

Ethiopia

Hagerie TV

(No official streaming homepage available)

Faroe Islands

TV4 Sweden

Link

Fiji

FBC Sports

Link

Finland

YLE TV2

Link

France

M6

Link

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Link

Gambia

GRTS Gambia

Link

Georgia

Setanta Sports Georgia

Link

Germany

Das Erste

Link

Ghana

GTV Sports+

Link

Great Britain

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Link

Greece

ERT 2

Link

Greenland

DR 1

Link

Grenada

Rush Sports

Link

Guatemala

Chapin TV

Link

Guinea

RTG

Link

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

Link

Guyana

ENet TV

Link

Honduras

Tigo Sports Honduras

Link

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Link

Hungary

M4 Sports

Link

Iceland

RUV 2

Link

India

ZEE5

Link

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

Link

International

YouTube

Link

Iran

Shabake 3

Link

Iraq

beIN Sports

Link

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Link

Israel

KAN 11

Link

Italy

DAZN Italia

Link

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Link

Japan

DAZN Japan

Link

Jordan

beIN Sports

Link

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Link

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

Link

Korea Republic

KBS2 Korea

Link

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Link

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Link

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Link

Laos

MONOMAX

Link

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

Link

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Link

Lesotho

SuperSport

Link

Liberia

DStv Now

Link

Libya

beIN Sports

Link

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

Link

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

Link

Luxembourg

Das Erste

Link

Macau

TDM Desporto

Link

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Link

Madagascar

TV Malagasy

(No official streaming homepage available)

Malawi

Azam Sports

Link

Malaysia

RTM klik

Link

Maldives

Medianet

Link

Mali

ORTM Mali

Link

Malta

TVM+

Link

Mauritania

beIN Sports

Link

Mauritius

MBC

Link

Panama

Tigo Sports Panama

Link

Paraguay

Unicanal

Link

Peru

América Televisión

Link

Philippines

Pilipinas Live

Link

Poland

TVP Sport

Link

Portugal

Sport TV

Link

Puerto Rico

Telemundo

Link

Qatar

beIN Sports

Link

Reunion

SuperSport

Link

Romania

Antena Play

Link

Russia

Match TV

Link

Rwanda

RTV Rwanda

Link

Saint Helena

SuperSport

Link

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

Link

Saint Lucia

Bluu

Link

Saint Martin

NPO Start

Link

Samoa

FBC Sports

Link

San Marino

DAZN Italia

Link

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

Link

Senegal

RTS 1

Link

Serbia

Arena Cloud

Link

Seychelles

SBC 3

Link

Sierra Leone

Sporty TV

Link

Singapore

meWATCH

Link

Slovakia

JOJ play

Link

Slovenia

Arena Sport

Link

Somalia

beIN Sports

Link

South Africa

SABC Plus

Link

South Sudan

beIN Sports

Link

Spain

Movistar+

Link

Sri Lanka

Dialog TV

Link

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

Link

Sudan

beIN Sports

Link

Suriname

STVS

Link

Swaziland

Eswatini TV

Link

Sweden

TV4 Play

Link

Switzerland

SRF Play

Link

Syria

beIN Sports

Link

São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

Link

Tajikistan

Varzish Sport

Link

Tanzania

Azam Sports

Link

Thailand

MONOMAX

Link

Togo

TVT (Télévision Togolaise)

Link

Tonga

FBC Sports

Link

Trinidad and Tobago

DIRECTV Sports

Link

Tunisia

beIN Sports

Link

Turkey

TRT 1 / tabii

Link

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

Link

Uganda

UBC TV

Link

Ukraine

Megogo

Link

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Link

Uruguay

AUF TV

Link

USA

FOX Network / fuboTV

Link

Vanuatu

VBTC

Link

Venezuela

DGO

Link

Vietnam

VTV Go / VTV 3

Link

Yemen

beIN Sports

Link

Zambia

ZNBC TV

Link

Zimbabwe

ZBC TV

Link

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Ivory Coast and Norway will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast vs Norway Probable lineups

4-3-3
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
Formation
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
4-2-3-1
1Y. Fofana2O. Diomande7O. Kossounou17G. Doue3G. Konan18I. Sangare26C. Inao Oulai8F. Kessie15A. Diallo19N. Pepe11Y. Diomande1O. Nyland3K. Ajer14F. Aursnes17T. Heggem5D. Wolfe6P. Berg8S. Berge20A. Nusa7A. Soerloth10M. Oedegaard9E. Haaland
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
4-3-3
Ivory Coast

Starting XI

Norway

Manager

  • E. Fae
  • S. Solbakken

Emerse Fae is expected to name an unchanged side after their positive group-stage campaign. The projected XI has Yahia Fofana in goal, with a back four of Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou, and Ghislain Konan. Ibrahim Sangare and Franck Kessie are set to anchor midfield alongside Christ Inao Oulai, with Amad Diallo and Nicolas Pepe providing attacking width and Yan Diomande leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Elephants.

Ståle Solbakken is expected to return to his strongest available side after the heavy rotation against France. Orjan Nyland starts in goal, with Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe in defence. Patrick Berg and Sander Berge are set to operate in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Norway, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Ivory Coast head into this match having won four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Curacao in the World Cup group stage, with Pepé scoring both goals. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Germany before beating Ecuador 1-0 in their tournament opener. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 2-1 win over France and a 1-0 victory against Scotland. The Elephants have scored in every game across that five-match run and opened the scoring in each of their three group fixtures.

Norway have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to France, a game in which Solbakken rested Haaland, Odegaard, and Nusa. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in their earlier World Cup fixtures. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-1 win over Sweden in pre-tournament friendlies complete the five-match run. Norway scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded nine, with their attacking output among the highest of any side still in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Ivory Coast and Norway is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent the first competitive meeting between the two nations at the World Cup finals.

Standings

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E, while Norway finished second in Group I, setting up this Round of 32 meeting in Dallas.

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