International Coverage
Here is a selected table of the broadcasters listed under the "International Coverage" section for the Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway match. As requested, one broadcaster has been selected per country/territory, with links to their official websites or service homepages where available.
Country / Region
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Albania
TV Klan
Algeria
beIN Sports
American Samoa
FBC Sports
Andorra
DAZN Spain
Angola
TPA
Anguilla
Bluu
Antigua and Barbuda
Rush Sports
Argentina
DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Armenia
Fast Sports
Aruba
NPO 1
Australia
SBS
Austria
Servus TV
Azerbaijan
Ictimai TV
Bahamas
DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Bahrain
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh
T Sports
Barbados
CBC TV 8
Belarus
Sport TV Belarus
(No official homepage available)
Belgium
VRT 1
Belize
Nexgen
(No official homepage available)
Benin
Benin TV
Bermuda
Bluu
Bolivia
Tigo Sports Bolivia
Bonaire
NPO Start
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Botswana
DStv Now
Brazil
Globo / SporTV
British Virgin Islands
Rush Sports
Brunei Darussalam
RTB Aneka
Bulgaria
BNT 1
Burkina Faso
RTB
Burundi
RTNB TV
Cambodia
Hang Meas HDTV
Cameroon
CRTV Sports
Canada
TSN
Cape Verde Islands
Televisao de Cabo Verde
Cayman Islands
Bluu
Central African Republic
New World Sport
Chad
Télé Tchad
Chile
DIRECTV Sports Chile
China
CCTV-5
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Sports
Colombia
Paramount+
Comoros
SuperSport
Congo DR
Télé Congo
Costa Rica
FOX+
(Available via local operators)
Croatia
HRT 2
Cuba
Tele Rebelde
Curaçao
Nos Pais Television
Cyprus
Sigma TV
Czech Republic
ČT Sport
Côte d'Ivoire
RTI
Denmark
DR 1
Djibouti
beIN Sports
Dominica
Bluu
Dominican Republic
Pio Deportes
Ecuador
DGO
Egypt
beIN Sports
El Salvador
Tigo Sports El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
SuperSport
Eritrea
DStv Now
Estonia
ETV 2
Ethiopia
Hagerie TV
(No official streaming homepage available)
Faroe Islands
TV4 Sweden
Fiji
FBC Sports
Finland
YLE TV2
France
M6
Gabon
Gabon 1ère
Gambia
GRTS Gambia
Georgia
Setanta Sports Georgia
Germany
Das Erste
Ghana
GTV Sports+
Great Britain
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Greece
ERT 2
Greenland
DR 1
Grenada
Rush Sports
Guatemala
Chapin TV
Guinea
RTG
Guinea-Bissau
ZAP
Guyana
ENet TV
Honduras
Tigo Sports Honduras
Hong Kong
Now Sports
Hungary
M4 Sports
Iceland
RUV 2
India
ZEE5
Indonesia
TVRI Sport
International
YouTube
Iran
Shabake 3
Iraq
beIN Sports
Ireland Republic
RTE 2
Israel
KAN 11
Italy
DAZN Italia
Jamaica
Television Jamaica
Japan
DAZN Japan
Jordan
beIN Sports
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Kenya
KBC Channel 1
Korea Republic
KBS2 Korea
Kosovo
Arena Sport
Kuwait
beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan
KTRK Sport
Laos
MONOMAX
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports Latvia
Lebanon
beIN Sports
Lesotho
SuperSport
Liberia
DStv Now
Libya
beIN Sports
Liechtenstein
SRF zwei
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania
Luxembourg
Das Erste
Macau
TDM Desporto
Macedonia
Arena Cloud
Madagascar
TV Malagasy
(No official streaming homepage available)
Malawi
Azam Sports
Malaysia
RTM klik
Maldives
Medianet
Mali
ORTM Mali
Malta
TVM+
Mauritania
beIN Sports
Mauritius
MBC
Panama
Tigo Sports Panama
Paraguay
Unicanal
Peru
América Televisión
Philippines
Pilipinas Live
Poland
TVP Sport
Portugal
Sport TV
Puerto Rico
Telemundo
Qatar
beIN Sports
Reunion
SuperSport
Romania
Antena Play
Russia
Match TV
Rwanda
RTV Rwanda
Saint Helena
SuperSport
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Bluu
Saint Lucia
Bluu
Saint Martin
NPO Start
Samoa
FBC Sports
San Marino
DAZN Italia
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
Senegal
RTS 1
Serbia
Arena Cloud
Seychelles
SBC 3
Sierra Leone
Sporty TV
Singapore
meWATCH
Slovakia
JOJ play
Slovenia
Arena Sport
Somalia
beIN Sports
South Africa
SABC Plus
South Sudan
beIN Sports
Spain
Movistar+
Sri Lanka
Dialog TV
St. Vincent / Grenadines
Bluu
Sudan
beIN Sports
Suriname
STVS
Swaziland
Eswatini TV
Sweden
TV4 Play
Switzerland
SRF Play
Syria
beIN Sports
São Tomé and Príncipe
ZAP
Tajikistan
Varzish Sport
Tanzania
Azam Sports
Thailand
MONOMAX
Togo
TVT (Télévision Togolaise)
Tonga
FBC Sports
Trinidad and Tobago
DIRECTV Sports
Tunisia
beIN Sports
Turkey
TRT 1 / tabii
Turks and Caicos Islands
Bluu
Uganda
UBC TV
Ukraine
Megogo
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
Uruguay
AUF TV
USA
FOX Network / fuboTV
Vanuatu
VBTC
Venezuela
DGO
Vietnam
VTV Go / VTV 3
Yemen
beIN Sports
Zambia
ZNBC TV
Zimbabwe
ZBC TV
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Ivory Coast and Norway will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 18:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Ivory Coast vs Norway Probable lineups
Emerse Fae is expected to name an unchanged side after their positive group-stage campaign. The projected XI has Yahia Fofana in goal, with a back four of Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou, and Ghislain Konan. Ibrahim Sangare and Franck Kessie are set to anchor midfield alongside Christ Inao Oulai, with Amad Diallo and Nicolas Pepe providing attacking width and Yan Diomande leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Elephants.
Ståle Solbakken is expected to return to his strongest available side after the heavy rotation against France. Orjan Nyland starts in goal, with Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe in defence. Patrick Berg and Sander Berge are set to operate in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Norway, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Ivory Coast head into this match having won four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Curacao in the World Cup group stage, with Pepé scoring both goals. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Germany before beating Ecuador 1-0 in their tournament opener. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 2-1 win over France and a 1-0 victory against Scotland. The Elephants have scored in every game across that five-match run and opened the scoring in each of their three group fixtures.
Norway have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to France, a game in which Solbakken rested Haaland, Odegaard, and Nusa. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in their earlier World Cup fixtures. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-1 win over Sweden in pre-tournament friendlies complete the five-match run. Norway scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded nine, with their attacking output among the highest of any side still in the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data between Ivory Coast and Norway is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent the first competitive meeting between the two nations at the World Cup finals.
Standings
Ivory Coast finished second in Group E, while Norway finished second in Group I, setting up this Round of 32 meeting in Dallas.