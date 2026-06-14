Ivory Coast vs Ecuador International Coverage

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Emerse Fae has a near-full squad available for the Group E opener. Evan N'Dicka is listed as injured and will miss the match, but no suspensions affect the Elephants. Fae's projected XI reads: Yahia Fofana; Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan, Guela Doue; Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie; Simon Adingra, Amad Diallo; Oumar Diakite, Elye Wahi.

Sebastian Beccacece reports no injuries or suspensions for Ecuador ahead of this fixture. His projected XI is: Hernan Galindez; Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Angelo Preciado; Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco; Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, John Yeboah; Enner Valencia. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 21 E. N'Dicka Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast arrive in Philadelphia in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-2 victory over France in a friendly on June 4, and they also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Their only defeat in that run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, a 3-2 loss in January. Across those five games, the Elephants scored nine goals and conceded six.

Ecuador are unbeaten in four of their last five fixtures. They beat Guatemala 3-0 on June 7 and recorded a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in May. La Tri drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March, demonstrating they can hold their own against strong opposition. Ecuador beat New Zealand 2-0 in November 2025, and across the five-match run they scored eight goals and conceded just three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. This fixture marks a notable encounter between the two nations on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second in the standings, while Ivory Coast are placed third ahead of their opening fixture.