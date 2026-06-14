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World Cup
team-logoIvory Coast
Philadelphia Stadium
team-logoEcuador
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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN

Angola

TPA

Argentina

Telefe

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

Telearuba

Australia

SBS

Austria

ORF

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belgium

RTBF

Bolivia

Red Uno

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Brazil

Globo / SporTV

Bulgaria

BNT

Burkina Faso

RTB

Burundi

RTNB

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

Canada

TSN

Chile

Chilevision

China

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Colombia

Win Sports

Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

RTI

Croatia

HRT

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

Nova Action

Denmark

DR

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

Teleamazonas

Egypt

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Canal 4 (TCS)

Finland

Yle

France

beIN Sports

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Gambia

GRTS

Georgia

Rustavi 2

Germany

Das Erste

Ghana

TV3 Ghana

Great Britain

BBC Sport

Greece

ERT

Guatemala

TeleOnce

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

M4 Sport

Iceland

RÚV

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Ireland Republic

RTÉ

Israel

Sport 1

Italy

DAZN

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Japan

DAZN

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

KBC

Korea Republic

KBS

Malaysia

RTM

Mexico

ViX

Moldova

We Sport

Montenegro

TVCG

Morocco

beIN Sports

Romania

Antena 1

Slovakia

JOJ

Slovenia

Arena Sport

South Africa

SABC

Spain

DAZN

Sweden

TV4

Switzerland

SRF

Tanzania

[suspicious link removed]

Thailand

MONOMAX

Togo

TVT

Turkey

TRT Spor

Uganda

UBC TV

Ukraine

Megogo

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports

USA

Fox Sports

Venezuela

Televen

Vietnam

VTV

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. E
Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 00:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
Formation
Ecuador crest
Ecuador
ECU
4-2-3-1
1Y. Fofana5W. Singo20E. Agbadou3G. Konan17G. Doue18I. Sangare10S. Adingra15A. Diallo8F. Kessie14O. Diakite12E. Wahi1H. Galindez7P. Estupinan3P. Hincapie6W. Pacho17A. Preciado23M. Caicedo19G. Plata21A. Franco9J. Yeboah10K. Paez13E. Valencia
Ecuador crest
Ecuador
ECU
4-2-3-1
Ivory Coast

Starting XI

Ecuador

Manager

  • E. Fae
  • S. Beccacece

Injuries and Suspensions

    Emerse Fae has a near-full squad available for the Group E opener. Evan N'Dicka is listed as injured and will miss the match, but no suspensions affect the Elephants. Fae's projected XI reads: Yahia Fofana; Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan, Guela Doue; Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie; Simon Adingra, Amad Diallo; Oumar Diakite, Elye Wahi.

    Sebastian Beccacece reports no injuries or suspensions for Ecuador ahead of this fixture. His projected XI is: Hernan Galindez; Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Angelo Preciado; Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco; Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, John Yeboah; Enner Valencia. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    CIV
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    12/4
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    ECU
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/3
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    Ivory Coast arrive in Philadelphia in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-2 victory over France in a friendly on June 4, and they also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Their only defeat in that run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, a 3-2 loss in January. Across those five games, the Elephants scored nine goals and conceded six.

    Ecuador are unbeaten in four of their last five fixtures. They beat Guatemala 3-0 on June 7 and recorded a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in May. La Tri drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March, demonstrating they can hold their own against strong opposition. Ecuador beat New Zealand 2-0 in November 2025, and across the five-match run they scored eight goals and conceded just three.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. This fixture marks a notable encounter between the two nations on the World Cup stage.

    Standings

    In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second in the standings, while Ivory Coast are placed third ahead of their opening fixture.

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