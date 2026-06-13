How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast are managed by Emerse Faé for this World Cup campaign. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the squad ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Ecuador head into the match under the guidance of Sebastián Beccacece. As with their opponents, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast arrive at the World Cup in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over France on June 4, a morale-boosting win ahead of the tournament. They also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed South Korea 4-0 in earlier friendlies. Their only defeat across the five-match run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, a 3-2 loss in January. Three consecutive wins heading into the tournament tells its own story about the confidence in the camp.

Ecuador have won three of their last five, drawing the other two. Beccacece's side closed out their warm-up programme with a commanding 3-0 win over Guatemala on June 7, following a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in May. They drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March. Across those five matches, La Tri scored nine goals and conceded three — an encouraging attacking return for a side often associated with defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Ecuador are recorded in the available data. Sunday's Group E fixture at Philadelphia Stadium will be the first encounter between these two nations at the FIFA World Cup.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second in the standings ahead of their opening fixture, while Ivory Coast are placed fourth.