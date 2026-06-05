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How to watch today's Hungary vs Finland Friendly game anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hungary vs Finland
Hungary
Finland
Friendlies

Travelling outside the country, but still want to access your preferred streaming service?

How to watch Hungary vs Finland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Country

Broadcaster

Algeria

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport

Argentina

Disney+

Armenia

Fast Sports

Austria

DAZN

Bahrain

beIN Sports

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

DAZN

Benin

SuperSport

Bolivia

Disney+

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Botswana

SuperSport

Bulgaria

Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso

SuperSport

Burundi

SuperSport

Cameroon

SuperSport

Canada

DAZN

Cape Verde Islands

SuperSport

Central African Republic

SuperSport

Chad

SuperSport

Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+

Comoros

SuperSport

Congo DR

SuperSport

Costa Rica

Disney+

Croatia

SportKlub

Cyprus

Cytavision

Czech Republic

Sport 2

Côte d'Ivoire

SuperSport

Denmark

TV2 Play

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Dominican Republic

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Disney+

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

Estonia

Go3

Ethiopia

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

TV2 Play

Finland

YLE

Gabon

SuperSport

Gambia

SuperSport

Germany

DAZN

Ghana

SuperSport

Greece

Nova Sports

Guatemala

Disney+

Guinea

SuperSport

Guinea-Bissau

SuperSport

Honduras

Disney+

Hungary

M4 Sport

Iceland

Viaplay

Iran

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

Israel

Sport 1

Italy

Sky Sport

Japan

DAZN

Jordan

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

SuperSport

Korea Republic

SPOTV

Kosovo

ArtMotion

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Latvia

Go3

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Lesotho

SuperSport

Liberia

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

DAZN

Lithuania

Go3

Macedonia

Arena Sport

Madagascar

SuperSport

Malawi

SuperSport

Mali

SuperSport

Mauritania

beIN Sports

Mauritius

SuperSport

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mongolia

Premier Sports Network

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Morocco

beIN Sports

Mozambique

SuperSport

Namibia

SuperSport

Nicaragua

Disney+

Niger

SuperSport

Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay

Oman

beIN Sports

Palestine

beIN Sports

Panama

Disney+

Paraguay

Disney+

Peru

Disney+

Puerto Rico

ViX

Qatar

beIN Sports

Reunion

SuperSport

Romania

Digi Sport

Rwanda

SuperSport

Saint Helena

SuperSport

San Marino

Sky Sport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

Senegal

SuperSport

Serbia

Arena Sport

Seychelles

SuperSport

Sierra Leone

SuperSport

Slovakia

Sport 2

Slovenia

SportKlub

Somalia

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

South Sudan

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports

Swaziland

SuperSport

Sweden

Viaplay

Switzerland

DAZN

Syria

beIN Sports

São Tomé and Príncipe

SuperSport

Tanzania

SuperSport

Togo

SuperSport

Tunisia

beIN Sports

Turkey

S Sport+

Uganda

SuperSport

Ukraine

MEGOGO

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Uruguay

Disney+

USA

fuboTV

Venezuela

Disney+

Yemen

beIN Sports

Zambia

SuperSport

Zimbabwe

SuperSport

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Hungary and Finland will kick-off at 5 Jun 2026, 18:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Finland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Form

HUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

HUN

Last 5 matches

FIN

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

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