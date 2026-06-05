How to watch today's Hungary vs Finland Friendly game anywhere in the world with a VPN

How to watch Hungary vs Finland with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
Country
Broadcaster
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Armenia
Austria
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Colombia
Comoros
Congo DR
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Côte d'Ivoire
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Faroe Islands
Finland
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Korea Republic
Kosovo
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Norway
Oman
Palestine
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Rwanda
Saint Helena
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Sudan
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
São Tomé and Príncipe
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Hungary and Finland will kick-off at 5 Jun 2026, 18:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Finland todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.