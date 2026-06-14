How to watch Germany vs Curacao with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Germany and Curacao will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Julian Nagelsmann has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Germany ahead of their Group E opener. No injuries or suspensions have been officially listed for the squad, though Lennart Karl was ruled out prior to the tournament and replaced by Assan Ouedraogo. Full squad details will be updated closer to kick-off.

Dick Advocaat has similarly not confirmed a projected XI for Curaçao. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Germany arrive in Houston with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over the United States on June 6, followed by a commanding 4-0 win over Finland on May 31. They also beat Ghana 2-1 and edged Switzerland 3-4 in March. Their last five results include 16 goals scored and just five conceded, with no defeats across the entire run.

Curaçao's recent form is more mixed. Their last outing was a 4-0 win over Aruba on June 7, but that followed three consecutive defeats — a 4-1 loss to Scotland, a 5-1 reverse against Australia, and a 2-0 defeat to China. Their sole positive result before the Aruba match was a 0-0 draw with Jamaica in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five matches, Curaçao scored five goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-Head Record

Germany and Curaçao have no recorded head-to-head history at senior international level. June 14, 2026 will mark the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Standings

In Group E, Curaçao currently sit first in the table, with Germany in third position.