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Bundesliga
team-logoElversberg
Ursapharm-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
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Elversberg vs Bayern Munich: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Elversberg vs Bayern Munich
Elversberg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster / Platform

Official Website

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

China

CCTV-5 Sports

tv.cctv.com

United States

USA Network / Telemundo

usanetwork.com

Pakistan

ZEE5

zee5.com

Nigeria

StarTimes / World Football

startimes.com.ng

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Argentina/Brazil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

ZEE5

zee5.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Mexico

FOX One

foxsports.com.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Philippines

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

DR Congo

StarTimes World Football

startimes.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Tanzania

StarTimes / Azam Sports

azamtv.com

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

France

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

StarTimes World Football

startimes.co.za

Kenya

StarTimes / Azam Sports

startimes.co.ke

Uganda

StarTimes World Football

startimes.co.ug

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Afghanistan

ZEE5

zee5.com

Poland

Eleven Sports

elevensports.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada / OneSoccer

dazn.com

Ukraine / Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Angola / Mozambique

StarTimes World Football

startimes.com

Ghana

StarTimes World Football

startimes.com.gh

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports / Salom TV

setantasports.com

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Nepal

ZEE5

zee5.com

Madagascar

StarTimes

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StarTimes

startimes.com

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Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

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StarTimes World Football

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Romania

Digi Sport

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Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

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Paraguay

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Kyrgyzstan

Setanta Sports

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Turkmenistan

Setanta Sports

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Libya

MBC Shahid

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Bulgaria

Diema Sport / Play Diema Xtra

play.diemax.bg

Congo DR

StarTimes World Football

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Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

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Norway

Viaplay Norway

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Nova Sport / Voyo

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Setanta Sports

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Premier Sports

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Arena Sport

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Nova Sports / Cytavision

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Bhutan

ZEE5

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Luxembourg

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Malta

GO TV

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Maldives

ZEE5

zee5.com

Brunei

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Andorra

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

How to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
Ursapharm-Arena

Today's game between Elversberg and Bayern Munich will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
N. KristofN. KristofM. RohrM. RohrL. GuentherL. GuentherL. PinckertL. PinckertJ. GyamerahJ. GyamerahL. PorebaL. PorebaL. PetkovL. PetkovF. OnyekaF. OnyekaC. CampbellC. CampbellF. KeidelF. KeidelD. MokwaD. MokwaM. NeuerM. NeuerJ. StanisicJ. StanisicM. KimM. KimN. BrownN. BrownD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoL. KarlL. KarlJ. KimmichJ. KimmichT. BischofT. BischofL. DiazL. DiazM. OliseM. OliseH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
Elversberg

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • V. Wagner
  • V. Kompany

Elversberg will be without Luis Seifert, Tom Zimmerschied, and Frederik Schmahl through injury. Head coach Vincent Wagner returns to the dugout after his one-match suspension was overturned on appeal. The projected XI includes Nicolas Kristof, Maximilian Rohr, Lasse Guenther, Lukas Pinckert, Jan Gyamerah, Lukasz Poreba, Lukas Petkov, Francis Onyeka, Cole Campbell, Felix Keidel, and David Mokwa.

Bayern will travel without David Santos Daiber, Tarek Buchmann, and Serge Gnabry, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions affect the away squad. Vincent Kompany is expected to line up with Manuel Neuer in goal, supported by Konrad Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Luis Diaz, Nathaniel Brown, and Ismael Saibari.

Form

ELV

ELV - Form

MLL
D1-1
FCL
W4-1
DUI
W1-3
B04
W3-2
BMG
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FCB

FCB - Form

BVB
W1-2
VFB
W5-1
OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elversberg head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 4-3 victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 earlier in the campaign. Across those five games, Elversberg scored 12 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an attacking approach that has produced results.

Bayern have won four of their last five matches, with the solitary blemish a 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Schalke 04. Their most recent outing was Thursday's 5-0 Champions League win over Bodø/Glimt, and they also recorded a 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart. Over the five-match run, Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded just one, a record that points to considerable consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
ElversbergElversbergELV
220075+26
W
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211051+44
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
7
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
9
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
311156-14
D
W
L
10
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
11
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
311157-24
D
L
W
12
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210143+13
L
W
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
200207-70
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Elversberg currently sit fourth while Bayern Munich are sixth.

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