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How to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Ursapharm-Arena

Today's game between Elversberg and Bayern Munich will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Elversberg will be without Luis Seifert, Tom Zimmerschied, and Frederik Schmahl through injury. Head coach Vincent Wagner returns to the dugout after his one-match suspension was overturned on appeal. The projected XI includes Nicolas Kristof, Maximilian Rohr, Lasse Guenther, Lukas Pinckert, Jan Gyamerah, Lukasz Poreba, Lukas Petkov, Francis Onyeka, Cole Campbell, Felix Keidel, and David Mokwa.

Bayern will travel without David Santos Daiber, Tarek Buchmann, and Serge Gnabry, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions affect the away squad. Vincent Kompany is expected to line up with Manuel Neuer in goal, supported by Konrad Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Luis Diaz, Nathaniel Brown, and Ismael Saibari.

Form

Elversberg head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 4-3 victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 earlier in the campaign. Across those five games, Elversberg scored 12 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an attacking approach that has produced results.

Bayern have won four of their last five matches, with the solitary blemish a 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Schalke 04. Their most recent outing was Thursday's 5-0 Champions League win over Bodø/Glimt, and they also recorded a 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart. Over the five-match run, Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded just one, a record that points to considerable consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Elversberg currently sit fourth while Bayern Munich are sixth.