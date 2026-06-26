International Coverage

How to watch Egypt vs Iran with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Egypt and Iran will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 04:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egypt vs Iran today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hossam Hassan names a projected XI for Egypt with Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal behind a back four of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, and Rami Rabia. Mohamed Salah, Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Ateya, Emam Ashour, and Mostafa Ziko provide the midfield and wide options, with Omar Marmoush leading the line. Hossam Abdelmaguid is listed as injured and unavailable for the Pharaohs. No suspensions are reported for Egypt heading into this fixture.

Amir Ghalenoei names Alireza Beiranvand in goal for Iran, protected by a back four of Ehsan Haji Safi, Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanaani, and Shoja Khalilzadeh. Ali Nemati, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi, and Saman Ghoddos fill the midfield and wide roles, with Mehdi Taremi as the central striker. Iran report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 H. Abdelmaguid Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Egypt have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-1 victory over New Zealand on June 22, a win that came after they fell behind to a 15th-minute goal before Mostafa Ziko, Salah, and substitute Trézéguet turned the match around. Prior to that, Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium in their World Cup opener on June 15. Earlier in the run, they lost 2-1 to Brazil in a June friendly, beat Russia 1-0 in late May, and drew 0-0 with Spain in March.

Iran have taken two wins and three draws from their last five outings, with no defeats in the sequence. Their most recent result was the 0-0 draw with Belgium on June 21, following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand on June 16 in their tournament opener. Before the World Cup, Ghalenoei's side beat Mali 2-0, Gambia 3-1, and Costa Rica 5-0. Iran have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, though they are yet to score in two World Cup appearances.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Egypt and Iran. Official historical records for this fixture will be updated when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G, Egypt currently occupy first place while Iran sit second ahead of Matchday 3.