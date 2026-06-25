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How to watch Ecuador vs Germany with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Ecuador and Germany will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 21:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ecuador vs Germany todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Ecuador vs Germany Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- S. Beccacece
- J. Nagelsmann
Injuries and Suspensions
Sebastian Beccacece has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture. His projected XI has Hernan Galindez in goal, with Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, and Joel Ordonez in defence. Pervis Estupinan and Pedro Vite provide width, Moises Caicedo and Alan Franco anchor the midfield alongside John Yeboah, and Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata lead the attack.
Julian Nagelsmann is without Nico Schlotterbeck, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with an ankle ligament injury suffered during the Ivory Coast match. Nagelsmann's projected XI features Oliver Baumann in goal, Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, and Antonio Ruediger in defence, with David Raum, Jamie Leweling, Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stiller, and Nadiem Amiri in midfield, and Maximilian Beier and Deniz Undav leading the line.
Form
Ecuador come into this match with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Curacao in the World Cup on June 21, following a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast on Matchday 1. Before the tournament, La Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1 in friendlies, and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in March. Ecuador have scored six goals and conceded two across those five matches.
Germany have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on June 20, with Undav scoring twice as a substitute. Before that, they beat Curacao 7-1 on Matchday 1 and defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly on June 6. Germany also beat Finland 4-0 and Ghana 2-1 in pre-tournament preparation. Nagelsmann's side have scored 16 goals and conceded three across those five games, keeping one clean sheet.
Head-to-Head Record
The two nations have met twice in available records, with Germany winning on both occasions. The most recent fixture came in a friendly on May 29, 2013, which Germany won 4-2. Before that, Germany beat Ecuador 3-0 in a group-stage match at the 2006 FIFA World Cup on June 20 of that year. Germany have scored seven goals and conceded two across the two meetings.
Standings
In Group E, Germany sit top of the table in first place, while Ecuador are third heading into the final round of fixtures.