International Coverage

Country / Region Broadcaster Official Homepage Albania TV Klan tvklan.al Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com American Samoa, Fiji FBC Sports fbcnews.com.fj Andorra, Italy, Japan DAZN dazn.com Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, CAR, Chad, Comoros, Congo DR, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat Bluu N/A Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay DIRECTV Sports / DGO directvgo.com Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Netherlands NPO 1 npo.nl Australia SBS sbs.com.au Austria ORF eins orf.at Azerbaijan Ictimai TV itv.az Bangladesh Bangladesh TV (BTV) btv.gov.bd Belarus Sport TV Belarus N/A Belgium Tipik (RTBF) rtbf.be/tipik Bolivia Tigo Sports tigosports.com.bo Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro HRT 2 hrt.hr Brazil Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Bulgaria BNT 1 bnt.bg Cambodia, Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Canada TSN tsn.ca China CCTV-5 sports.cctv.com Costa Rica FOX+ N/A Cyprus Sigma TV sigmatv.com Czech Republic ČT Sport ceskatelevize.cz/ctsport Denmark, Faroe Islands TV2 Sport X tv2.dk Dominican Republic CDN Deportes cdn.com.do El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua Tigo Sports tigosports.com.gt Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports go3.tv Finland YLE Areena areena.yle.fi France, Monaco beIN Sports 1 beinsports.com/france Georgia Setanta Sports setantasports.com Germany, Luxembourg ZDF zdf.de Great Britain BBC One bbc.co.uk/sport Greece ERT 1 ert.gr Hong Kong Now Sports now.com Hungary M4 Sports m4sport.hu Iceland RUV ruv.is India ZEE5 zee5.com Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id International YouTube youtube.com Ireland Republic RTE 2 rte.ie Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Kazakhstan Kazakhstan TV qazaqstan.tv Korea Republic KBS2 Korea kbs.co.kr Kosovo, Macedonia Arena 1 Premium tvarena.sport Kyrgyzstan KTRK Sport ktrk.kg Liechtenstein RSI La 2 / SRF srf.ch Macau TDM Desporto tdm.com.mo Malaysia RTM klik rtmklik.rtm.gov.id Mexico ViX Mexico vix.com Moldova We Sport Moldova wesport.md New Zealand TVNZ 1 tvnz.co.nz

How to watch Ecuador vs Curacao with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. E Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Ecuador and Curacao will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ecuador vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Beccacece is expected to name a back four built around Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie, with Angelo Preciado and Joel Ordonez on either flank. Moises Caicedo and Alan Franco are projected in midfield, with Pedro Vite and John Yeboah providing width and Gonzalo Plata supporting Enner Valencia in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Ecuador ahead of this fixture.

Dick Advocaat is projected to start Eloy Room in goal, with Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, and Riechedly Bazoer forming the defensive line. Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna, and Leandro Bacuna are set for midfield roles, with Sontje Hansen, Tahith Chong, and Jurgen Locadia in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Curacao. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ecuador go into this match with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their World Cup opener on June 14, which ended a lengthy unbeaten run. Before that, La Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. They drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco back in March. Across those five matches, Ecuador scored eight goals and conceded four.

Curacao's recent record makes difficult reading: one win from five matches. Their sole victory was a 4-0 friendly against Aruba on June 7. That result was surrounded by four defeats — including the 7-1 loss to Germany in their tournament opener and a 4-1 defeat to Scotland. Australia beat them 5-1 in March, and China won 2-0 in the same international window. Curacao scored six goals and conceded 19 across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Ecuador and Curacao have no recorded meetings in the available data. June 20, 2026 marks the first time these two nations have faced each other at any level.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit third and Curacao fourth ahead of this fixture.