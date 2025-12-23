The professional basketball landscape on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, is defined by a high-stakes encounter at the American Airlines Center, where the surging Denver Nuggets (21-7) face a Dallas Mavericks (11-19) squad navigating a period of profound organizational transition. This matchup serves as the primary feature of the "Coast 2 Coast Tuesday" doubleheader, a cornerstone of the NBA's return to NBC and its expansive digital footprint on Peacock.

Beyond the immediate implications for Western Conference seeding, the contest represents a collision of two distinct philosophies: Denver's pursuit of a second championship through continuity and strategic refinement, and Dallas's attempt to build a new identity around a generational rookie talent in the wake of a franchise-altering roster shakeup and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Date December 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

The Denver Nuggets enter late December as the third seed in the Western Conference, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Their 21-7 record is the result of a deliberate and successful organizational transition following back-to-back second-round exits. Under the leadership of David Adelman, who was promoted to head coach in May 2025, the team has found a new equilibrium that balances the historic brilliance of Nikola Jokic with a revamped and more physical supporting cast.The Dallas Mavericks (11-19) enter the December 23 matchup sitting 11th in the Western Conference, navigating a season of intense volatility. The franchise is currently defined by the aftermath of the controversial Luka Doncic trade, a decision that remains a source of significant fan hostility. Despite the poor record and front-office turmoil, including the recent firing of General Manager Nico Harrison, the Mavericks have found hope in the historic development of their number-one overall pick, Cooper Flagg.

