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World Cup
team-logoCuracao
Philadelphia Stadium
team-logoIvory Coast
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Curacao vs Ivory Coast
Curacao
Ivory Coast
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Russia

matchtv.ru

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Canada

TSN+

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China

CCTV Sports

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United States

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Brazil

CazéTV

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India

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Indonesia

TVRI

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Iran

IRIB Varzesh

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Mongolia

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MNB

Peru

Paramount+

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Radio Nacional de Colombia

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beIN Sports MAX

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Tanzania

StarTimes App

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NTA Sports 24

NTA

Venezuela

DGO

Directv GO

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. E
Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Curacao and Ivory Coast will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 21:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Probable lineups

5-4-1
Curacao crest
Curacao
CUW
Formation
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
4-3-3
1E. Room24D. Fonville20J. Brenet18A. Obispo5S. Floranus3J. Gaari8L. Comenencia21T. Chong10L. Bacuna7J. Bacuna9J. Locadia1Y. Fofana7O. Kossounou17G. Doue3G. Konan20E. Agbadou26C. Inao Oulai8F. Kessie18I. Sangare11Y. Diomande15A. Diallo9A. Bonny
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
5-4-1
Curacao

Starting XI

Ivory Coast

Manager

  • D. Advocaat
  • E. Fae

Injuries and Suspensions

    Dick Advocaat has no reported injuries or suspensions in the Curacao camp ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, Bacuna, Bacuna; Locadia. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the squad picture changes.

    Ivory Coast are without Wilfried Singo through injury, which is the only confirmed absence for Emerse Faé. The Galatasaray right-back's absence means a reshuffle in the defensive line. Faé's projected XI is: Fofana; Kossounou, Doue, Agbadou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Oulai; Amad, Bonny, Diomande.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    CUW
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    7/16
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    CIV
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/3
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    Ivory Coast arrive in Philadelphia with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Germany on June 20, when a stoppage-time goal denied them a point. Before that, they beat Ecuador 1-0 on June 14 through Yan Diomande's late strike. In pre-tournament friendlies, they defeated France 2-1 and Scotland 1-0, and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Faé's side scored seven goals and conceded four across those five outings.

    Curacao's record over the same period makes for harder reading. Advocaat's side have won just once in five matches, with their only victory a 4-0 friendly against Aruba on June 7. They drew 0-0 with Ecuador on matchday two, but prior to that suffered defeats to Germany (7-1), Scotland (4-1), and Australia (5-1). Across those five fixtures, Curacao scored five goals and conceded 18.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No head-to-head data exists for previous meetings between Curacao and Ivory Coast. This Group E fixture in Philadelphia is the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

    Standings

    In Group E, Ivory Coast currently sit second in the standings, while Curacao are placed fourth heading into this final group fixture.

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