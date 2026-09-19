How to watch Celtic vs Rangers with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premiership - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Rangers will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 12:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates to the squad are expected to be provided closer to kick-off.

Derek McInnes faces a similar situation on the Rangers side, with no confirmed team news currently available. Further details will be added as the fixture approaches.

Form

Celtic head into this derby with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League, following a 3-0 League Cup loss to Rangers. Before that run of defeats, Celtic had won three consecutive matches, including a 3-0 Premiership victory over Aberdeen. Across those five games, Celtic scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Rangers arrive in the strongest possible form, winning all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-0 League Cup victory over Celtic at Ibrox, and they have also beaten St. Mirren 1-0, Motherwell 1-0, Falkirk 2-1, and Aberdeen 1-0 in the Premiership during that run. Rangers have kept three clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on September 13, 2026, when Rangers beat Celtic 3-0 in the League Cup at Ibrox. Before that, Celtic won 3-1 in a Premiership fixture at Celtic Park on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Celtic have won twice, Rangers have won twice, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides also sharing a 2-2 Premiership draw in March 2026.

Standings

Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership and Rangers are second, meaning a Rangers win would close the gap at the summit and shift the early-season title picture, while a Celtic victory would strengthen their advantage over their closest rivals.