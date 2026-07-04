International Coverage

Here is a table showing one broadcaster listed under "International Coverage" per country for the Morocco vs. Canada match, along with links to their official homepages where possible:

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Albania TV Klan Link Algeria beIN SPORTS Link American Samoa FBC Sports Link Andorra DAZN Link Angola ZAP Link Anguilla Bluu Homepage unavailable Antigua and Barbuda Bluu Homepage unavailable Argentina DGO Link Armenia Fast Sports Link Aruba Telearuba Link Australia SBS Link Austria Servus TV Link Azerbaijan Ictimai TV Link Bahamas Rush Sports Homepage unavailable Bahrain beIN SPORTS Link Bangladesh T Sports Link Barbados CBC TV 8 Link Belarus Sport TV Belarus Homepage unavailable Belgium Sporza Link Belize Nexgen Homepage unavailable Benin New World Sport Link Bermuda Bluu Homepage unavailable Bolivia Tigo Sports Link Bonaire NPO 1 Link Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport Link Botswana DStv Now Link Brazil CazéTV Link British Virgin Islands Bluu Homepage unavailable Brunei Darussalam RTB Aneka Link Bulgaria BNT 1 Link Burkina Faso RTB Link Burundi Sporty TV Link Cambodia MONOMAX Link Cameroon Canal2 Link Canada TSN Link Cape Verde Islands RTC Link Cayman Islands Bluu Homepage unavailable Central African Republic New World Sport Link Chad Télé Tchad Homepage unavailable Chile DIRECTV Sports Link China CCTV-5 Link Chinese Taipei ELTA Sports Link Colombia Paramount+ Link Comoros SuperSport Link Congo DR Télé Congo Homepage unavailable Costa Rica FOX+ Homepage unavailable Croatia HRT 2 Link Curaçao Nos Pais Television Link Cyprus Sigma TV Link Czech Republic ČT Sport Link Côte d'Ivoire NCI Link Denmark TV2 Sport X Link Djibouti beIN SPORTS Link Dominica Bluu Homepage unavailable Dominican Republic Pio Deportes Link Ecuador DGO Link Egypt beIN SPORTS Link El Salvador Tigo Sports Link Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Link Eritrea DStv Now Link Estonia ETV 2 Link Ethiopia Hagerie TV Homepage unavailable Faroe Islands Televarp Link Fiji WAN Sports Homepage unavailable Finland MTV3 Link France M6 Link Gabon Gabon 1ère Homepage unavailable Gambia GRTS Gambia Link Georgia Setanta Sports Link Germany ZDF Link Ghana GTV Sports+ Link Great Britain ITV Link Greece ERT 2 Link Grenada Bluu Homepage unavailable Guatemala Tigo Sports Link Guinea RTG Homepage unavailable Guinea-Bissau ZAP Link Guyana ENet TV Link Honduras Tigo Sports Link Hong Kong ViuTV Link Hungary M4 Sports Link Iceland RUV 2 Link India ZEE5 Link Indonesia TVRI Sport Link International YouTube Link Iran Persiana Sports Homepage unavailable Iraq beIN SPORTS Link Ireland Republic RTE 2 Link Israel KAN 11 Link Italy DAZN Link Jamaica Television Jamaica Link Japan NHK G TV Link Jordan beIN SPORTS Link Kazakhstan Qazsport Link Kenya KBC Channel 1 Link Korea Republic KBS2 Link Kosovo Telecom Kosovo Link Kuwait beIN SPORTS Link Kyrgyzstan KTRK Sport Link Laos MONOMAX Link Latvia TV6 Latvia Link Lebanon beIN SPORTS Link Lesotho SuperSport Link Liberia DStv Now Link Libya beIN SPORTS Link Liechtenstein Blue Sport Link Lithuania TV3 Lithuania Link Luxembourg Tipik Link Macau TDM Desporto Link Macedonia Arena Cloud Link Madagascar MATV Homepage unavailable Malaysia Unifi TV Link Maldives YESICE Xtra Homepage unavailable Mali ORTM Mali Link Malta TVMSport+ Link Mauritania beIN SPORTS Link Mauritius MBC 11 Link Mayotte SuperSport Link Mexico ViX Mexico Link Monaco M6 Link Montenegro Arena Cloud Link Montserrat Bluu Homepage unavailable Morocco Arryadia Link Mozambique TV Miramar Link Myanmar TV360 by Mytel Link Namibia SuperSport Link Nepal Himalaya Sports TV Homepage unavailable Netherlands NPO 1 Link New Zealand TVNZ+ Link Nicaragua Tigo Sports Link Niger DStv Now Link Nigeria NTA Sports 24 Link Norway NRK1 Link Oman beIN SPORTS Link Palestine beIN SPORTS Link Panama Tigo Sports Link Russia Match TV Link Rwanda StarTimes App Link Saint Helena SuperSport Link Senegal RTS 1 Link Serbia RTS 1 Link Seychelles SBC 3 Link USA FOX Network Link Uzbekistan Futbol TV Homepage unavailable Vanuatu VBTC Link Zambia ZNBC TV1 Link Zimbabwe ZBC TV Link

How to watch Canada vs Morocco with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Today's game between Canada and Morocco will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch. Their projected XI reads: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Saliba, Millar, Buchanan, Eustaquio; David, Oluwaseyi. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the squad, though Alphonso Davies remains a doubt after missing the entire tournament with a recurring injury, and Ismael Kone is absent after breaking his leg in the group stage.

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi. Their projected XI is: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad. Team news will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup win over South Africa on June 28, with Eustáquio's late goal the difference. They beat Qatar 6-0 in the group stage but fell 2-1 to Switzerland in their final group game. Two draws, a 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 friendly against Ireland, complete the run.

Morocco are unbeaten across their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against the Netherlands on June 30, a match they won on penalties to reach the last 16. Before that, they beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. Morocco have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last 2 matches MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Canada 1 - 2 Morocco

Morocco 4 - 0 Canada 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met twice on record, and Morocco have won both. Their most recent meeting came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other fixture on record is a friendly played on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 on home soil. Morocco hold a 2-0 record across both encounters.

Standings

Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.