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World Cup
team-logoCanada
Houston Stadium
team-logoMorocco
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Canada vs Morocco: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Canada vs Morocco
Canada
Morocco
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is a table showing one broadcaster listed under "International Coverage" per country for the Morocco vs. Canada match, along with links to their official homepages where possible:

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

Link

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

Link

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Link

Andorra

DAZN

Link

Angola

ZAP

Link

Anguilla

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Argentina

DGO

Link

Armenia

Fast Sports

Link

Aruba

Telearuba

Link

Australia

SBS

Link

Austria

Servus TV

Link

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Link

Bahamas

Rush Sports

Homepage unavailable

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

Link

Bangladesh

T Sports

Link

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Link

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Homepage unavailable

Belgium

Sporza

Link

Belize

Nexgen

Homepage unavailable

Benin

New World Sport

Link

Bermuda

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Link

Bonaire

NPO 1

Link

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Link

Botswana

DStv Now

Link

Brazil

CazéTV

Link

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Link

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Link

Burkina Faso

RTB

Link

Burundi

Sporty TV

Link

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Link

Cameroon

Canal2

Link

Canada

TSN

Link

Cape Verde Islands

RTC

Link

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Central African Republic

New World Sport

Link

Chad

Télé Tchad

Homepage unavailable

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

Link

China

CCTV-5

Link

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Link

Colombia

Paramount+

Link

Comoros

SuperSport

Link

Congo DR

Télé Congo

Homepage unavailable

Costa Rica

FOX+

Homepage unavailable

Croatia

HRT 2

Link

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Link

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Link

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Link

Côte d'Ivoire

NCI

Link

Denmark

TV2 Sport X

Link

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS

Link

Dominica

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Link

Ecuador

DGO

Link

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

Link

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Link

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Link

Eritrea

DStv Now

Link

Estonia

ETV 2

Link

Ethiopia

Hagerie TV

Homepage unavailable

Faroe Islands

Televarp

Link

Fiji

WAN Sports

Homepage unavailable

Finland

MTV3

Link

France

M6

Link

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Homepage unavailable

Gambia

GRTS Gambia

Link

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Link

Germany

ZDF

Link

Ghana

GTV Sports+

Link

Great Britain

ITV

Link

Greece

ERT 2

Link

Grenada

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Link

Guinea

RTG

Homepage unavailable

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

Link

Guyana

ENet TV

Link

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Link

Hong Kong

ViuTV

Link

Hungary

M4 Sports

Link

Iceland

RUV 2

Link

India

ZEE5

Link

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

Link

International

YouTube

Link

Iran

Persiana Sports

Homepage unavailable

Iraq

beIN SPORTS

Link

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Link

Israel

KAN 11

Link

Italy

DAZN

Link

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Link

Japan

NHK G TV

Link

Jordan

beIN SPORTS

Link

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Link

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

Link

Korea Republic

KBS2

Link

Kosovo

Telecom Kosovo

Link

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS

Link

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Link

Laos

MONOMAX

Link

Latvia

TV6 Latvia

Link

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

Link

Lesotho

SuperSport

Link

Liberia

DStv Now

Link

Libya

beIN SPORTS

Link

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

Link

Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

Link

Luxembourg

Tipik

Link

Macau

TDM Desporto

Link

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Link

Madagascar

MATV

Homepage unavailable

Malaysia

Unifi TV

Link

Maldives

YESICE Xtra

Homepage unavailable

Mali

ORTM Mali

Link

Malta

TVMSport+

Link

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS

Link

Mauritius

MBC 11

Link

Mayotte

SuperSport

Link

Mexico

ViX Mexico

Link

Monaco

M6

Link

Montenegro

Arena Cloud

Link

Montserrat

Bluu

Homepage unavailable

Morocco

Arryadia

Link

Mozambique

TV Miramar

Link

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

Link

Namibia

SuperSport

Link

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

Homepage unavailable

Netherlands

NPO 1

Link

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Link

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Link

Niger

DStv Now

Link

Nigeria

NTA Sports 24

Link

Norway

NRK1

Link

Oman

beIN SPORTS

Link

Palestine

beIN SPORTS

Link

Panama

Tigo Sports

Link

Russia

Match TV

Link

Rwanda

StarTimes App

Link

Saint Helena

SuperSport

Link

Senegal

RTS 1

Link

Serbia

RTS 1

Link

Seychelles

SBC 3

Link

USA

FOX Network

Link

Uzbekistan

Futbol TV

Homepage unavailable

Vanuatu

VBTC

Link

Zambia

ZNBC TV1

Link

Zimbabwe

ZBC TV

Link

How to watch Canada vs Morocco with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Canada and Morocco will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 18:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Morocco today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Canada vs Morocco Probable lineups

4-4-2
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
Formation
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
4-2-3-1
16M. Crepeau2A. Johnston13D. Cornelius15M. Bombito22R. Laryea25N. Saliba11L. Millar17T. Buchanan7S. Eustaquio10J. David12T. Oluwaseyi1Y. Bounou14I. Diop2A. Hakimi3N. Mazraoui18C. Riad6A. Bouaddi24N. El Aynaoui8A. Ounahi23B. El Khannouss10B. Diaz11I. Saibari
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
4-4-2
Canada

Starting XI

Morocco

Manager

  • J. Marsch
  • M. Ouahbi

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch. Their projected XI reads: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Saliba, Millar, Buchanan, Eustaquio; David, Oluwaseyi. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the squad, though Alphonso Davies remains a doubt after missing the entire tournament with a recurring injury, and Ismael Kone is absent after breaking his leg in the group stage.

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi. Their projected XI is: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad. Team news will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CAN

CAN - Form

IRL
D1-1
BIH
D1-1
QAT
W6-0
SUI
L2-1
RSA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MAR

MAR - Form

NOR
D1-1
BRA
D1-1
SCO
W0-1
HAI
W4-2
NED
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup win over South Africa on June 28, with Eustáquio's late goal the difference. They beat Qatar 6-0 in the group stage but fell 2-1 to Switzerland in their final group game. Two draws, a 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 friendly against Ireland, complete the run.

Morocco are unbeaten across their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against the Netherlands on June 30, a match they won on penalties to reach the last 16. Before that, they beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. Morocco have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

CAN

Last 2 matches

MAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

The two sides have met twice on record, and Morocco have won both. Their most recent meeting came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other fixture on record is a friendly played on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 on home soil. Morocco hold a 2-0 record across both encounters.

Standings

Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.

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