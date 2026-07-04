International Coverage
Here is a table showing one broadcaster listed under "International Coverage" per country for the Morocco vs. Canada match, along with links to their official homepages where possible:
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Albania
TV Klan
Algeria
beIN SPORTS
American Samoa
FBC Sports
Andorra
DAZN
Angola
ZAP
Anguilla
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Antigua and Barbuda
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Argentina
DGO
Armenia
Fast Sports
Aruba
Telearuba
Australia
SBS
Austria
Servus TV
Azerbaijan
Ictimai TV
Bahamas
Rush Sports
Homepage unavailable
Bahrain
beIN SPORTS
Bangladesh
T Sports
Barbados
CBC TV 8
Belarus
Sport TV Belarus
Homepage unavailable
Belgium
Sporza
Belize
Nexgen
Homepage unavailable
Benin
New World Sport
Bermuda
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Bolivia
Tigo Sports
Bonaire
NPO 1
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Botswana
DStv Now
Brazil
CazéTV
British Virgin Islands
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Brunei Darussalam
RTB Aneka
Bulgaria
BNT 1
Burkina Faso
RTB
Burundi
Sporty TV
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
Canal2
Canada
TSN
Cape Verde Islands
RTC
Cayman Islands
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Central African Republic
New World Sport
Chad
Télé Tchad
Homepage unavailable
Chile
DIRECTV Sports
China
CCTV-5
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Sports
Colombia
Paramount+
Comoros
SuperSport
Congo DR
Télé Congo
Homepage unavailable
Costa Rica
FOX+
Homepage unavailable
Croatia
HRT 2
Curaçao
Nos Pais Television
Cyprus
Sigma TV
Czech Republic
ČT Sport
Côte d'Ivoire
NCI
Denmark
TV2 Sport X
Djibouti
beIN SPORTS
Dominica
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Dominican Republic
Pio Deportes
Ecuador
DGO
Egypt
beIN SPORTS
El Salvador
Tigo Sports
Equatorial Guinea
SuperSport
Eritrea
DStv Now
Estonia
ETV 2
Ethiopia
Hagerie TV
Homepage unavailable
Faroe Islands
Televarp
Fiji
WAN Sports
Homepage unavailable
Finland
MTV3
France
M6
Gabon
Gabon 1ère
Homepage unavailable
Gambia
GRTS Gambia
Georgia
Setanta Sports
Germany
ZDF
Ghana
GTV Sports+
Great Britain
ITV
Greece
ERT 2
Grenada
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Guatemala
Tigo Sports
Guinea
RTG
Homepage unavailable
Guinea-Bissau
ZAP
Guyana
ENet TV
Honduras
Tigo Sports
Hong Kong
ViuTV
Hungary
M4 Sports
Iceland
RUV 2
India
ZEE5
Indonesia
TVRI Sport
International
YouTube
Iran
Persiana Sports
Homepage unavailable
Iraq
beIN SPORTS
Ireland Republic
RTE 2
Israel
KAN 11
Italy
DAZN
Jamaica
Television Jamaica
Japan
NHK G TV
Jordan
beIN SPORTS
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Kenya
KBC Channel 1
Korea Republic
KBS2
Kosovo
Telecom Kosovo
Kuwait
beIN SPORTS
Kyrgyzstan
KTRK Sport
Laos
MONOMAX
Latvia
TV6 Latvia
Lebanon
beIN SPORTS
Lesotho
SuperSport
Liberia
DStv Now
Libya
beIN SPORTS
Liechtenstein
Blue Sport
Lithuania
TV3 Lithuania
Luxembourg
Tipik
Macau
TDM Desporto
Macedonia
Arena Cloud
Madagascar
MATV
Homepage unavailable
Malaysia
Unifi TV
Maldives
YESICE Xtra
Homepage unavailable
Mali
ORTM Mali
Malta
TVMSport+
Mauritania
beIN SPORTS
Mauritius
MBC 11
Mayotte
SuperSport
Mexico
ViX Mexico
Monaco
M6
Montenegro
Arena Cloud
Montserrat
Bluu
Homepage unavailable
Morocco
Arryadia
Mozambique
TV Miramar
Myanmar
TV360 by Mytel
Namibia
SuperSport
Nepal
Himalaya Sports TV
Homepage unavailable
Netherlands
NPO 1
New Zealand
TVNZ+
Nicaragua
Tigo Sports
Niger
DStv Now
Nigeria
NTA Sports 24
Norway
NRK1
Oman
beIN SPORTS
Palestine
beIN SPORTS
Panama
Tigo Sports
Russia
Match TV
Rwanda
StarTimes App
Saint Helena
SuperSport
Senegal
RTS 1
Serbia
RTS 1
Seychelles
SBC 3
USA
FOX Network
Uzbekistan
Futbol TV
Homepage unavailable
Vanuatu
VBTC
Zambia
ZNBC TV1
Zimbabwe
ZBC TV
How to watch Canada vs Morocco with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Canada and Morocco will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 18:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Morocco todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Canada vs Morocco Probable lineups
Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch. Their projected XI reads: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Saliba, Millar, Buchanan, Eustaquio; David, Oluwaseyi. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the squad, though Alphonso Davies remains a doubt after missing the entire tournament with a recurring injury, and Ismael Kone is absent after breaking his leg in the group stage.
Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi. Their projected XI is: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad. Team news will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.
Form
Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup win over South Africa on June 28, with Eustáquio's late goal the difference. They beat Qatar 6-0 in the group stage but fell 2-1 to Switzerland in their final group game. Two draws, a 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 friendly against Ireland, complete the run.
Morocco are unbeaten across their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against the Netherlands on June 30, a match they won on penalties to reach the last 16. Before that, they beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. Morocco have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have met twice on record, and Morocco have won both. Their most recent meeting came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other fixture on record is a friendly played on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 on home soil. Morocco hold a 2-0 record across both encounters.
Standings
Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.