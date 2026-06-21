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World Cup
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Belgium vs Iran: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Belgium vs Iran
Belgium
Iran
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Belgium vs Iran with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. G
Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Iran will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Iran today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Belgium vs Iran Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Formation
Iran crest
Iran
IRN
4-4-2
1T. Courtois15T. Meunier25N. Ngoy5M. De Cuyper4B. Mechele10L. Trossard8Y. Tielemans7K. De Bruyne24A. Onana17C. De Ketelaere9R. Lukaku1A. Beiranvand5M. Mohammadi4S. Khalilzadeh19A. Nemati23R. Rezaeian8M. Mohebi14S. Ghoddos10M. Ghayedi6S. Ezatolahi20S. Moghanlou9M. Taremi
Iran crest
Iran
IRN
4-2-3-1
Belgium

Starting XI

Iran

Manager

  • R. Garcia
  • A. Ghalenoei

Injuries and Suspensions

Rudi Garcia has one injury concern to manage for Belgium, with Zeno Debast ruled out. The projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper. Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken are set to anchor the midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Dodi Lukebakio providing width and Kevin De Bruyne operating as the creative hub. Romelu Lukaku leads the line. No suspensions are in place for the Red Devils.

Amir Ghalenoei names a full squad with no reported injuries or suspensions for Iran. The projected XI lines up with Alireza Beiranvand in goal, a back four of Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Ramin Rezaeian, and a midfield of Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Ghayedi, and Saeid Ezatolahi. Shahriar Moghanlou and Mehdi Taremi form the attacking line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IRN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener on June 15. Before that, they beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in June friendlies. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Mexico and a 5-2 win over the United States, giving Belgium an unbeaten sequence of five games.

Iran have three wins and two draws from their last five, scoring 14 goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with New Zealand in the World Cup on June 16. Prior to that, they won three consecutive friendlies: 2-0 against Mali, 3-1 against Gambia, and 5-0 against Costa Rica. Their only defeat in the run came against Nigeria, who beat them 2-1 in March.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Belgium and Iran. This fixture on June 21 will be tracked and this section updated when historical information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G, Belgium currently sit third while Iran occupy second place, with both nations on one point after their opening draws.

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