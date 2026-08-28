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How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 19:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups
Vincent Kompany names a projected XI that includes Manuel Neuer in goal, with a back four of Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer. Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Nathaniel Brown are set to feature in midfield alongside Michael Olise, with Luis Diaz and Harry Kane leading the attack. Bayern are without Bryan Zaragoza, who has departed on loan to Espanyol Barcelona, as well as Serge Gnabry, David Santos Daiber and Tarek Buchmann through injury.
For Stuttgart, Sebastian Hoeness names Fabian Bredlow in goal behind a back four of Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot and Josha Vagnoman. Angelo Stiller, Grischa Proemel and Tiago Tomas are set to operate in midfield, with Bilal El Khannouss supporting Deniz Undav and Dzenan Pejcinovic. Stuttgart carry a significant injury list, with Lorenz Assignon, Justin Diehl, Dennis Seimen, Leo Sauer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jeremy Arevalo, Luca Jaquez and Nikolas Nartey all absent. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Bayern Munich arrive on the back of five consecutive wins, recording a perfect W5 record across pre-season and the Super Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup on August 22. They also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 and FC Heidenheim 4-2 during pre-season, scoring 12 goals across those five matches and conceding five.
Stuttgart's recent run is more mixed. They won three, lost one and drew one from their last five outings, giving them a W3 D1 L1 record. The most recent result was a commanding 4-0 DFB-Pokal win at Hansa Rostock on August 21. Their only defeat came against Fulham in a pre-season friendly. Stuttgart scored 16 goals across those five matches and conceded four, with the 8-1 win over Kickers Offenbach the standout result.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 23, 2026, when Bayern beat Stuttgart 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won all five, scoring 15 goals and conceding four. That run includes a 5-0 Bundesliga win at Stuttgart in December 2025 and a 4-2 home victory in April 2026.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich begin the season placed third, while VfB Stuttgart start in 17th position.