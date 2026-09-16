How to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Racing Santander will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick is set to be without Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong through injury for Barcelona, while the rest of the squad appears available for selection. The projected XI lines up as: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi; Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Racing Santander head coach Jose Lopez is missing Andres Martin and Simon Eriksson through injury, and Andre Almeida is suspended. The projected XI reads: Julen Agirrezabala; Jeanuel Belocian, Pablo Ramon, Alvaro Mantilla, Jorge Salinas; Ivan Martin, Sergio Canales, Pablo Garcia, Matteo Prati; Inigo Vicente, Yassir Zabiri.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 17 goals and conceding just six in that run. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win at Levante in LaLiga, and they also recorded a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they put five past Valencia without reply. It is a record that reflects a side in sharp attacking form, even if defensive solidity has occasionally been tested.

Racing Santander have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves, though they were beaten 3-2 by Rayo Vallecano in their previous away outing. Across the five matches, Racing have scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Racing Santander. Before that, the clubs had not faced each other in a competitive fixture since the 2011-12 LaLiga season. Across the five meetings on record, Barcelona have won every match, with Racing Santander yet to score against them in this sample.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit first while Racing Santander are placed 10th.