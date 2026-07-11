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World Cup
team-logoArgentina
Kansas City Stadium
team-logoSwitzerland
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Argentina vs Switzerland: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Argentina vs Switzerland
Argentina
Switzerland
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is the table of 25 countries that have listed international coverage for the Switzerland vs. Argentina match, sorted from largest to smallest by geographic area. For each country, one legal broadcaster has been selected along with its official homepage link where available.

Rank

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

1

Canada

TSN+

tsn.ca

2

China

CCTV-5 Sports

sports.cctv.com

3

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

4

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

5

India

DD Sports

prasarbharati.gov.in

6

Argentina

Televisión Pública

tvpublica.com.ar

7

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan TV

qazaqstan.tv

8

Algeria

beIN Sports MAX

beinsports.com

9

DR Congo

RTNC

rtnc.cd

10

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

tvri.go.id

11

Libya

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

12

Chad

Télé Tchad

onama.td

13

Angola

DStv Now

now.dstv.com

14

Mali

ORTM Mali

ortm.ml

15

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

17

Bolivia

Red Uno

reduno.com.bo

18

Mauritania

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

19

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

20

Chile

Chilevision

chilevision.cl

21

France

beIN Sports 1

beinsports.com

22

Madagascar

MATV

matv.mg

23

Botswana

Arena Sport

arenasport.tv

24

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

kbc.co.ke

25

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

crtv.cm

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Quarter Finals
Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Switzerland will kick-off at 12 Jul 2026, 02:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Switzerland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Argentina vs Switzerland Probable lineups

4-1-2-1-2
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Formation
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
4-3-3
23E. Martinez25F. Medina6L. Martinez5L. Paredes13C. Romero26N. Molina20A. Mac Allister24E. Fernandez7R. De Paul10L. Messi22L. Martinez1G. Kobel2M. Muheim4N. Elvedi6D. Zakaria5M. Akanji8R. Freuler15D. Sow10G. Xhaka11D. Ndoye7B. Embolo17R. Vargas
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
4-1-2-1-2
Argentina

Starting XI

Switzerland

Manager

  • L. Scaloni
  • M. Yakin

Injuries and Suspensions

    Argentina head into the quarter-final with a clean bill of health across their 26-man squad. Lionel Scaloni has no injury or suspension concerns to manage, leaving him with a full complement of options as he weighs his attacking selection.

    Switzerland face a more uncertain picture. Johan Manzambi, who has scored three times in the tournament, is a doubt after missing the round of 16 with a knee injury. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez remain sidelined, training individually. No probable lineup has been confirmed for either side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    ARG

    ARG - Form

    ALG
    W3-0
    AUT
    W2-0
    JOR
    W1-3
    CPV
    W3-2
    EGY
    W3-2
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    14/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5
    SUI

    SUI - Form

    QAT
    D1-1
    BIH
    W4-1
    CAN
    W2-1
    ALG
    W2-0
    COL
    W0-0
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/3
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    Argentina have won all five of their World Cup matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Egypt on July 7, having come from 2-0 down to win in extra time. They also beat Cabo Verde 3-2 in the round of 32, and earlier in the group stage defeated Jordan 3-1, Austria 2-0, and Algeria 3-0.

    Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just two goals across that run. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on July 7, with the Swiss advancing on penalties. Prior to that, they beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar at the start of the group stage, and they recorded their most convincing win of the tournament with a 4-1 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Head-to-Head Record

    ARG

    Last 3 matches

    SUI

    2

    Wins

    1

    Draw

    0

    Wins

    5

    Goals scored

    2
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/3
    Both teams scored
    2/3

    The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2014 World Cup on July 1, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in a round of 16 tie that went to extra time. Before that, the nations met in a friendly in February 2012, with Argentina winning 3-1 in Switzerland. Their only other recorded meeting ended 1-1, a friendly also played in Switzerland in June 2007. Across those three matches, Argentina hold two wins to Switzerland's none, with one draw.

    Standings

    Switzerland finished top of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds as group leaders.

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