International Coverage

Here is the table of 25 countries that have listed international coverage for the Switzerland vs. Argentina match, sorted from largest to smallest by geographic area. For each country, one legal broadcaster has been selected along with its official homepage link where available.

Rank Country Broadcaster Official Homepage 1 Canada TSN+ tsn.ca 2 China CCTV-5 Sports sports.cctv.com 3 Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV 4 Australia SBS sbs.com.au 5 India DD Sports prasarbharati.gov.in 6 Argentina Televisión Pública tvpublica.com.ar 7 Kazakhstan Kazakhstan TV qazaqstan.tv 8 Algeria beIN Sports MAX beinsports.com 9 DR Congo RTNC rtnc.cd 10 Indonesia TVRI Sport tvri.go.id 11 Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com 12 Chad Télé Tchad onama.td 13 Angola DStv Now now.dstv.com 14 Mali ORTM Mali ortm.ml 15 Colombia Caracol TV caracoltv.com 17 Bolivia Red Uno reduno.com.bo 18 Mauritania New World Sport newworldtv.com 19 Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com 20 Chile Chilevision chilevision.cl 21 France beIN Sports 1 beinsports.com 22 Madagascar MATV matv.mg 23 Botswana Arena Sport arenasport.tv 24 Kenya KBC Channel 1 kbc.co.ke 25 Cameroon CRTV Sports crtv.cm

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Quarter Finals Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Switzerland will kick-off at 12 Jul 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Argentina head into the quarter-final with a clean bill of health across their 26-man squad. Lionel Scaloni has no injury or suspension concerns to manage, leaving him with a full complement of options as he weighs his attacking selection.

Switzerland face a more uncertain picture. Johan Manzambi, who has scored three times in the tournament, is a doubt after missing the round of 16 with a knee injury. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez remain sidelined, training individually. No probable lineup has been confirmed for either side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 9 J. Manzambi

Form

Argentina have won all five of their World Cup matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Egypt on July 7, having come from 2-0 down to win in extra time. They also beat Cabo Verde 3-2 in the round of 32, and earlier in the group stage defeated Jordan 3-1, Austria 2-0, and Algeria 3-0.

Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just two goals across that run. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on July 7, with the Swiss advancing on penalties. Prior to that, they beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar at the start of the group stage, and they recorded their most convincing win of the tournament with a 4-1 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2014 World Cup on July 1, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in a round of 16 tie that went to extra time. Before that, the nations met in a friendly in February 2012, with Argentina winning 3-1 in Switzerland. Their only other recorded meeting ended 1-1, a friendly also played in Switzerland in June 2007. Across those three matches, Argentina hold two wins to Switzerland's none, with one draw.

Standings

Switzerland finished top of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds as group leaders.