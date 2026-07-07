International Coverage

How to watch Argentina vs Egypt with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Egypt will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Albiceleste heading into this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan is similarly without publicly confirmed squad concerns at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been confirmed. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 A. Abou El Fotouh

Form

Argentina come into this match with five wins from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 3-2 extra-time win over Cabo Verde in the World Cup Round of 16, a result that followed comfortable victories over Jordan (3-1), Austria (2-0), and Algeria (3-0) in the group stage. They also beat Iceland 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Argentina scored 12 goals and conceded two, keeping three clean sheets.

Egypt's recent record is more mixed. Their last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Australia on penalties — recorded as a win in the data — after a 1-1 draw in normal time, and drew 1-1 with Iran in the group stage. A 3-1 win over New Zealand and a 1-1 draw with Belgium rounded out their group campaign. Their only defeat in this run came against Brazil in a pre-tournament friendly, losing 2-1. Egypt scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match EGY 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Egypt 0 - 2 Argentina 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Argentina and Egypt have met only once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting came in a friendly on March 26, 2008, when Argentina won 2-0 with Egypt as the home side. Tuesday's clash in Atlanta will be a far more consequential occasion than that encounter nearly two decades ago.

Standings

Argentina finished first in Group J, while Egypt qualified from Group G in second place.