In the second group-stage clash of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, two nations aiming to rebound from opening defeats will battle for maximum points.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Argentina vs Colombia as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Argentina vs Colombia kick-off time

Argentina vs Colombia kicks off on 4 Mar 2026 at 15:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

Match preview

Argentina’s opening match didn’t go their way. Up against the United States on Sunday, the hosts and heavy favourites, La Albiceleste struggled to get going and ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline. They allowed one goal in each half and created little in attack, registering just a single shot on target. The result stretched their losing run against the US Women to eight games.

Colombia’s start was equally challenging. Facing Canada, Las Chicas Superpoderosas battled hard but were undone in a 4-1 defeat. Even after falling three goals behind, they showed some fight when Leicy Santos converted a late penalty. For a moment, it looked like momentum might swing their way, until Gisela Robledo’s red card minutes later shut the door on any chance of a comeback.

Team news & squads

Argentina vs Colombia Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Portanova Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Marsiglia

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

