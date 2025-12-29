This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoAngola
Stade Adrar
team-logoEgypt
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Angola vs Egypt AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Egypt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Angola vs Egypt live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Angola vs Egypt kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B
Stade Adrar

Team news & squads

Angola vs Egypt Probable lineups

AngolaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestEGY
1
H. Marques
4
Clinton Mata
13
To Carneiro
3
J. Buatu
5
D. Carmo
23
Show
16
Fredy
10
G. Dala
15
Beni
14
M. Benson
9
M. Nzola
23
M. El Shenawy
6
Y. Ibrahim
14
H. Fathi
12
M. Hamdi
8
E. Ashour
5
R. Rabia
25
Zizo
7
Trezeguet
19
M. Ateya
10
M. Salah
22
O. Marmoush

5-3-2

EGYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Beaumelle

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hassan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Angola Latest News

Angola head into the match without attacker Zini, who has been ruled out through injury and will play no part, although there are no other fitness concerns within the squad.

Egypt Latest News

Egypt, meanwhile, are missing Hamdi Fathy, as the midfielder remains unavailable for selection.

Egypt expect more goals from Mohamed Salah following his late winner for the team in the opening game against Zimbabwe.

Form

ANG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ANG

Last 4 matches

EGY

0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0