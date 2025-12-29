How to watch today's Angola vs Egypt AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Angola vs Egypt live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South Africa
|Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports
|🇮🇳 India
|Fancode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Angola vs Egypt kick-off time
Team news & squads
Angola Latest News
Angola head into the match without attacker Zini, who has been ruled out through injury and will play no part, although there are no other fitness concerns within the squad.
Egypt Latest News
Egypt, meanwhile, are missing Hamdi Fathy, as the midfielder remains unavailable for selection.
Egypt expect more goals from Mohamed Salah following his late winner for the team in the opening game against Zimbabwe.