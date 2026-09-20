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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoLecce
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AC Milan vs Lecce: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Lecce
AC Milan
Lecce
Serie A

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How to watch AC Milan vs Lecce with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Lecce will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Lecce today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Lecce Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Formation
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
4-3-3
M. MaignanM. MaignanS. PavlovicS. PavlovicK. De WinterK. De WinterM. GilaM. GilaS. ChukwuezeS. ChukwuezeC. PulisicC. PulisicA. RabiotA. RabiotL. ModricL. Modricteam-logoD. MoreiraA. JashariA. JashariG. RamosG. RamosW. FalconeW. FalconeJ. SiebertJ. SiebertD. VeigaD. VeigaGabrielGabrielA. GalloA. GalloY. MalehY. MalehL. CoulibalyL. CoulibalyI. IlicI. Ilicteam-logoJ. MonteiroS. PierottiS. PierottiN. StulicN. Stulic
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
3-4-2-1
AC Milan

Starting XI

Lecce

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • E. Di Francesco

Amorim is without Warren Bondo through injury, but otherwise has a largely fit squad to choose from. The projected XI features Mike Maignan in goal, a back line of Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila, with Samuel Chukwueze, Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Modric, and Pervis Estupinan providing the midfield and wide support, and Adrien Rabiot alongside Gonçalo Ramos in attack.

For Lecce, Di Francesco is missing Omri Gandelman and Medon Berisha through injury, with no suspensions reported. Wladimiro Falcone is set to start in goal, with a projected outfield line-up including Jamil Siebert, Danilo Veiga, Tiago Gabriel, Antonino Gallo, Youssef Maleh, Lassana Coulibaly, Ivan Ilic, Joel Monteiro, Konan N'Dri, and Nikola Stulic.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
BEN
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LEC

LEC - Form

PAL
L2-0
VEN
W0-2
ROM
L0-4
CGL
L1-0
MON
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Milan head into this match with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings across all competitions. The Rossoneri began the run strongly, beating Torino away and Venezia at home, but momentum stalled with draws against Juventus and Lazio in Serie A before the 0-2 Europa League defeat to Benfica, in which Dodi Lukebakio and Kaminski scored for the visitors. Across those five matches, Milan scored six goals and conceded five, a return that reflects both the attacking inconsistency and the defensive vulnerabilities that have troubled Amorim's side.

Lecce's last five shows two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Monza, which followed a 1-0 loss to Cagliari. Earlier in the sequence, Lecce were beaten 4-0 by Roma, a result that underlines the gap in quality they will face again on Sunday. They have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawLecce
5
0
0
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Coppa Italia
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
12Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Serie A in January 2026, when Milan won 1-0 at San Siro. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Milan have been the dominant force, winning four times to Lecce's one, including a 3-0 Coppa Italia victory and a 3-0 Serie A win at San Siro in September 2024. Lecce's only win in the series came at home, a 2-3 defeat in March 2025 that Milan overturned, and the aggregate goals across the five fixtures sit heavily in Milan's favour.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410158+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
17
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A standings, Milan sit sixth while Lecce are 12th, reflecting the gap in resources and expectations between the two clubs at this stage of the season.

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