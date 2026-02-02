How to buy LIV Golf Riyadh 2026 tickets: Schedule, prices, resale & more

By the time the LIV Golf stars arrive at the Riyadh Golf Club for the season opener this February, the world of golf will have been buzzing with anticipation.

Devoted fans will be eager to see legends like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau return to action, especially as the 2026 season kicks off with the unique spectacle of night golf. Playing under the floodlights at the 'Pearl of the Desert', the Riyadh event is set to be one of the most visually stunning and high-energy stops on the global calendar.

For the second consecutive year, Riyadh serves as the launchpad for the LIV Golf League, setting the stage for a global tour that will span from Australia to Hong Kong and beyond. With the cool evening temperatures and a festival-like environment, this is far from your traditional day at the links.

Whether you’re looking for a casual Grounds Pass, an elevated Grounds Plus view, or the ultra-premium Club 54 VIP experience, GOAL will provide you with a thorough guide on how to buy your tickets, what they’ll cost, and the full weekend schedule for LIV Golf’s latest visit to Riyadh.

When is LIV Golf Riyadh 2026?

The 2026 season marks a historic shift as LIV Golf transitions to a 72-hole format, expanding the tournament to four days of high-stakes play. Running from Wednesday, February 4, to Saturday, February 7, this new duration offers fans more value and more golf than ever before.

Since there are no cuts, your ticket ensures you see the entire star-studded field, including every captain and marquee name, compete across all four days of this expanded season opener.

Date Location Tickets Feb 4, 2026 Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh Tickets Feb 5, 2026 Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh Tickets Feb 6, 2026 Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh Tickets Feb 7, 2026 Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh Tickets

Where is LIV Golf Riyadh 2026 held?

The Riyadh Golf Club is the home of Golf Saudi and is located just 20 minutes from the heart of the capital. Known as a par-72 championship course, it features undulating fairways and 7,434 yards of challenging play.

The venue was recently upgraded with permanent floodlighting, allowing for the 2026 season to begin after dark.

This transition to night golf not only provides a cooler climate for spectators but also creates an electric, neon-lit atmosphere that mirrors the energy of a Formula 1 night race.

How much are LIV Golf Riyadh 2026 tickets?

The price of your ticket varies according to the level of access and luxury you want for your tournament experience:

Grounds Pass (General Admission): Single-day tickets start at SAR 77 (Early Bird) for Wednesday, scaling up to SAR 136.50 for the Friday peak. For the best value, the 4-Day Pass is available from SAR 255.50 .

Single-day tickets start at (Early Bird) for Wednesday, scaling up to for the Friday peak. For the best value, the 4-Day Pass is available from SAR . Grounds Plus: Starting from SAR 153 , this tier grants access to exclusive viewing platforms and "The Oasis" lounge, featuring private restrooms and a cash bar.

Starting from , this tier grants access to exclusive viewing platforms and "The Oasis" lounge, featuring private restrooms and a cash bar. Club 54 Hospitality: The ultimate VIP experience at the 18th green, including chef-curated dining and an all-inclusive bar, ranges from SAR 3,400 to SAR 3,600 per day.

The ultimate VIP experience at the 18th green, including chef-curated dining and an all-inclusive bar, ranges from per day. Family Value: Children aged 12 and under receive free Grounds Pass entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult, making this one of Riyadh’s most accessible family-friendly sporting events.

Where to buy LIV Golf Riyadh 2026 tickets?

Fans can purchase official tickets through the LIV Golf Ticket Portal or via webook.com, the primary ticketing partner for major events in Saudi Arabia.

For those looking for last-minute options or specific sold-out sessions, the secondary market via Viagogo are reliable alternative.

What to expect from LIV Golf Riyadh 2026?

LIV Golf is famous for its "Golf, Louder" mantra, and Riyadh takes this to heart. Beyond the 18 holes, your ticket unlocks a full-scale lifestyle festival.