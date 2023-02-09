All FIFA Club World Cup winners from 2000 to 2021 listed

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the tournament...

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup is the 18th edition of the prestigious tournament since its inception in 2000. It is being held in the UAE where seven teams are fighting for the title. Although it was first held in 2000, the second edition of it was organised after a gap of five years in 2005.

The current format of the tournament involves seven teams competing for the title at venues within the host nation over a period of about two weeks; the reigning champions of AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North America), Copa Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), along with the host nation's national champions, participate in a straight knock-out tournament.

Current UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will be taking the field on February 9 against Asian champions Al Hilal at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the second time that the English side is participating in the competition. Their debut outing ended in heartbreak as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Corinthians in the 2012 final.

To date, three English sides have won the tournament; Manchester United (2008), Liverpool (2019) and most recently Chelsea (2021).

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the tournament as they have won the title on four occasions. They are closely followed by Barcelona who have won it thrice. Let us now have a look at all the winners of the tournament.

Year Hosts Champions Score (Final) Runners-Up 2000 Brazil Corinthians 0-0 Vasco da Gama 2005 Japan Sao Paulo 1-0 Liverpool 2006 Japan Internacional 1-0 Barcelona 2007 Japan AC Milan 4-2 Boca Juniors 2008 Japan Manchester United 1-0 LDU Quito 2009 UAE Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes 2010 UAE Internazionale 3-0 TP Mazembe 2011 Japan Barcelona 4-0 Santos 2012 Japan Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea 2013 Morocco Bayern Munich 2-0 Raja Casablanca 2014 Morocco Real Madrid 2-0 San Lorenzo 2015 Japan Barcelona 3-0 River Plate 2016 Japan Real Madrid 4-2 Kashima Antlers 2017 UAE Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio 2018 UAE Real Madrid 4-1 Al-Ain 2019 Qatar Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo 2020 Qatar Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres UANL 2021 UAE Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras 2022 Morocco TBC TBC TBC

Most successful clubs