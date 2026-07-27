Lisandro Martinez has hit back at the scathing criticism aimed at Argentina after the national side finished runners-up at the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina faced fierce criticism throughout the tournament for behaviour many deemed excessively aggressive.

The Albiceleste's image took a hit in the eyes of some observers. A string of incidents fuelled the row over the players' conduct, none more so than during the final defeat to Spain, a result that handed La Roja their historic second star.

Martinez has now rounded on what he sees as an unjustified campaign against his country.

"An anti-Argentina campaign? I am a little annoyed, because they have no real reason to hate us!", he told Foot Mercato.

"They say we are arrogant, but that reflects their reality more than it reflects ours. We have always respected all our opponents", he continued.

Controversy or not, the Manchester United defender insists his side have always shown their opponents respect.