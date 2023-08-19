WATCH: Lisandro Martinez, that is awful! Man Utd defender nets bizarre own goal as he fails to make simple clearance to cap miserable defeat at Tottenham

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez fluffed a simple clearance to put through his own net and cap a miserable 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Martinez own goal seals defeat

Fernandes misses sitter at 0-0

Postecoglou secures first PL win

WHAT HAPPENED? Already trailing Tottenham by a goal in north London, Martinez unwittingly put the finishing touch to a flowing move from the home side, diverting Ben Davies' sliced finish past Andre Onana when it appeared the ball was heading wide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United could have taken the lead when captain Bruno Fernandes was presented with a golden first-half chance. But it all went downhill after his horrendous miss as Spurs ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Facing questions of direction on and off the pitch, United will be hoping for a morale-boosting performance against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.