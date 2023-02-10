Lisandro Martinez has a Lionel Messi-inspired nickname for Man Utd team-mate Wout Weghorst

Lisandro Martinez has reportedly bestowed a Lionel Messi-inspired nickname upon new Manchester United team-mate Wout Weghorst.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international striker moved to Old Trafford on loan from Burnley during the January transfer window. Weghorst arrived in Manchester on the back of a World Cup outing for his country that saw him lock horns with Messi and Argentina at the quarter-final stage. A fiery clash delivered cards aplenty and angry confrontations on and off the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was famously caught on camera calling out Weghorst as he conducted a post-match interview in a crowded tunnel, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner saying: “Que miras bobo. Anda palla,” which translates as: “What are you looking at, idiot?”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Said insult is said to have amused Argentina international defender Martinez, with Sport reporting that the no-nonsense centre-half has taken to referring to Weghorst as “Bobo” after being reunited with the Dutch frontman in England.

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst is said to have laughed off his new moniker and has previously said of incurring the wrath of an all-time great: “I fought against Messi and there were a few moments between us. I think he didn’t like it and that it surprised him. But I have a lot of respect for him. He is among the greatest of all time. I wanted to show my respect for Messi after the game, but he didn’t want it. I think he was still angry with me. Oh well, I see it as a great compliment that he knows my name now. Then at least I did something right.”