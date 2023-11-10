WATCH: Lionesses star Lotte Wubben-Moy keeps her promise! Arsenal defender pays tribute to inspirational deaf England fan with Bristol City goal in Conti Cup

Lotte Wubben-Moy kept her promise as she paid tribute to an inspirational, deaf England fan after scoring against Bristol City in the Conti Cup.

Izzy met Wubben-Moy earlier in July

Young fan showed her a fun celebration

Defender kept her promise to celebrate in that fashion

WHAT HAPPENED? Izzy got the opportunity of a lifetime to meet three Lionesses back in July during England's training camp for the 2023 World Cup. At that time she taught the national team players basic sign language. She also spent some time with the players on the indoor training pitch where she showed a fun celebration that involved a shake of the hips after going cross-armed.

Wubben-Moy promised to celebrate in that way if she scored a goal, and when she finally found the net during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Bristol City on Thursday night, she kept her word.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal got off to a winning start in the Conti Cup as they brushed aside the Robins. Frida Maanum and Wubben-Moy gave their side a two-goal cushion going into the break, before the visitors pulled one back through Sille Struck. Stina Blackstenius then netted the third deep in stoppage time.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will next face Leicester City away from home in a WSL fixture on Sunday evening.