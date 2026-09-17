Lionel Messi has reached 100 goals in an Inter Miami shirt. The 39-year-old playmaker hit the milestone in the Campeones Cup final against Mexico's Cruz Azul, which was won 2-0.

Since 2018, the MLS winners have faced the champions of the Mexican Primera División every year. Inter Miami therefore took on Cruz Azul, with the match played at the South Florida club's stadium.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading in from a Luis Suárez assist. It was the Argentine star's 100th goal in his 115th appearance for Inter Miami.

Following the break, Messi turned provider. Casemiro headed home from his pinpoint corner to put one hand on victory in the Campeones Cup.

For the first time in their history, Inter Miami have won the Campeones Cup. Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, New York City FC and Club América, among others, had gone before Messi and company.

Attention now turns back to MLS, where Inter Miami have to make up a nine-point deficit to leaders Nashville. Their home match against San Diego FC follows on Sunday night into Monday.