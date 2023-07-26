Lionel Messi's excellence 'contagious' for Inter Miami squad as Tata Martino claims World Cup winner is now playing without 'great weight on his shoulders'

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino says Lionel Messi has brought a "contagious" energy to the squad and believes he is now playing without any pressure.

Messi has inspired Miami turnaround

Beat Atlanta United 4-0

Messi now has three Miami goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was once again at his irrepressible best against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, scoring twice and registering an assist in the 4-0 thumping. The World Cup winner, of course, also scored on his debut, netting a beautiful last-minute free-kick against Cruz Azul, and Martino has hailed his influence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martino spoke of how "contagious" Messi's excellence has been after the game, telling reporters: “The great change that Leo has had, having taken off a great weight that he had on his shoulders, he has done it with the Argentine national team in the last two years and that shows in everything: in his day-to-day life, in his statements, in his way of facing each of the games.

"He is a very free player, and undoubtedly for a player of such calibre, being free involves starting to see much more of these types of performances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to Messi's arrival, Inter Miami had gone six games without a victory, conceding 15 goals along the way. With him, they have now won two on the bounce.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter/ Inter Miami

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami return to MLS action on August 8 against Charlotte, with Messi set to make his bow in the competition as the club's new captain.