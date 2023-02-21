Lionel Messi reunites with Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets in Barcelona as Antonela Roccuzzo joins PSG superstar for couples night out

Lionel Messi reunited with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets on a couples night out with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Barcelona.

Messi flew to Barcelona

Had a night out with Alba & Busquets

The players were joined by their partners

WHAT HAPPENED? After inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to a 4-3 victory over Lille in Ligue 1 with a stunning injury-time free-kick, Messi flew back to Barcelona with his family. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made the most of his time off after the PSG squad were granted a rest by manager Christophe Galtier as he met up with old friends alongside his wife. Antonela posted a group picture on her Instagram profile outside an eatery in Barcelona along with Messi's former team-mates Alba and Busquets and their respective partners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had been in Barcelona in January as well to celebrate Xavi's birthday, when he was also joined by Busquets and Alba. It has been suggested that the 35-year-old could return to Camp Nou when his contract at PSG expires in the summer, but his father Jorge Messi has insisted that a homecoming is unlikely.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI & BARCELONA? The forward will return to action in Ligue 1 against Marseille on February 26, while the La Liga leaders will make a trip to Almeria on the same day.