Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona! Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirms MLS side will help Argentine get 'proper goodbye' at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi will have a proper Barcelona send-off at Camp Nou despite not rejoining his former club, according to Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas.

Messi will return to Barcelona for farewell

Friendly match suggested

Inter Miami owner rules out loan return

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi never got the chance to say goodbye to the Barcelona fans when he left in 2021, and he opted not to return to Camp Nou after his Paris Saint-Germain exit in June. However, Inter Miami's owner has confirmed he will have the chance to say goodbye to Barca.

WHAT THEY SAID: Appearing on the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast, Jorge Mas said Messi will return to Camp Nou in some capacity. He said: "I don’t know if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer. But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully, Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Mas categorically ruled out the possibility of Messi rejoining his former club on loan. "That does not entail playing for Barcelona. He’s not going to go on loan there. That’s not going to happen," Mas said. "Yes, he deserves his correct goodbye there. Yes, and I will do everything in my power in order to facilitate and help him do that."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi decided against returning to Barca and turned down an extremely lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. He looks to be enjoying himself in Miami alongside former Barca team-mate Sergio Busquets, scoring three goals in his first two appearances for the club.