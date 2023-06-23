Lionel Messi has broken his silence on the boos he received from Paris Saint-Germain fans, insisting that there was a "rift" with supporters.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was heckled by sections of the PSG support after returning from a two-week suspension for visiting Saudi Arabia, leading to both then-manager Christophe Galtier and team-mate Marquinhos to leap to the World Cup winner's defence. He has insisted that there was a section of fans who simply could not get on board with him, although he has pointed to the fact that both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have received similar treatment, with the latter targeted by a protest in the 2022/23 season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi told RMC Sport: "At first it was great, I received a lot of encouragement as I've often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans. The majority, on the other hand, treated me as well as they did at the start. There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd. Of course it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi could not help PSG achieve their ultimate goal, as they were unable to win the Champions League during his time with the club, although he did lift two Ligue 1 titles prior to the expiration of his contract.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is poised to move to Miami and is set to make his debut against Cruz Azul next month.