'Happy to be back!' - Lionel Messi poses in front of giant World Cup trophy celebration photo after returning to Argentina for crucial qualifying games against Uruguay and Brazil

Lionel Messi posed in front of a giant World Cup celebration photo ahead of Argentina's 2026 qualifying games against Uruguay and Brazil.

Messi back in Argentina for World Cup qualifiers

Set to face Uruguay and Brazil

Argentina have won their first four qualifying games

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning Argentine skipper posted a photo on Instagram upon arriving at his homeland ahead of Argentina's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Uruguay and Brazil.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami star posed in front of a huge 2022 World Cup trophy celebration photo and then shared it on social media with the caption, "Happy to be back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning world champions currently have a perfect record in 2026 World Cup qualifiers, having won all of their first four matches. They are currently five points clear at the top of the table above Uruguay and Brazil, who are second and third respectively.

WHAT NEXT? La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Uruguay on November 17 before taking on rivals Brazil five days later.