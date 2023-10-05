Lionel Messi nominated for MLS MVP and 'Newcomer of the Year' awards despite playing just 247 minutes for Inter Miami

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards despite only making four appearances in the competition so far.

Messi joined Miami in summer

Plays 247 minutes in MLS

Nominated for two end of season awards

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi, 36, has been nominated for both the MLS Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year award, despite only playing a total of 247 minutes since arriving in Miami this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentinian legend has once again grabbed the attention of the footballing world since completing his shock move to Miami, with eleven goals and five assists recorded across his opening 12 appearances.

However, the player has missed five out of the last six fixtures for his new side through injury, which adds further fuel to how bizarre his nomination for the awards is. Nevertheless, he has been included in Argentina's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Inter Miami's next fixture will arrive on Sunday, as they host top of the league Cincinnati. After struggling with scar tissue and a muscle injury in recent weeks, the Argentinian forward plans to make his return in the final game before the international break.