WATCH: Lionel Messi inspiring the next generation! Inter Miami star celebrates eighth Ballon d'Or win with club's academy

Lionel Messi visited the Inter Miami academy, and brought with him his eighth Ballon d'Or, as he looks to inspire the next generation.

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Argentine attacker was pictured taking photos with all the kids, where he was greeted by a standing ovation of footballers of all ages in the Herons system. He shook hands, handed out hugs and celebrated with his club's next generation of footballers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's influence across the global game has inspired children and footballers of all ages for over 20 years now. Seeing him take the prestigious award to the training ground of academy kids is just another reason why many consider him the greatest of all time.

His sons Matteo and Thiago are part of the Herons' academy, but what a moment this had to be for every kid involved. It's not too often anybody will get to see a Ballon d'Or in person!

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Inter Miami announced Friday morning that in the wake of their cancelled tour across China in early November, they would be hosting a friendly against MLS side New York City FC to commemorate his Ballon d'Or win.