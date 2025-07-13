Inter Miami captain demonstrated his set-piece mastery once again, scoring a precision free-kick in the 17th minute put his side 1-0 up Nashville SC

WHAT HAPPENED

Lionel Messi scored the decisive goal to put Inter Miami's 1-0 up over Nashville SC through a perfectly executed free-kick in the 17th minute of their contest at Chase Stadium. After Miami earned a set-piece opportunity in a dangerous position, Messi stepped up and delivered a characteristic left-footed strike that curled precisely into the bottom left corner of the goal, leaving Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis with no chance despite his diving effort.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi now has 14 goals and seven assists on the season.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Inter Miami will hope to finish the game on a high with Messi’s goal giving them a 1-0 lead at half-time.