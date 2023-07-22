Lionel Messi dedicates Inter Miami victory to injury-plagued team-mate Ian Fray after scoring sublime last-ditch winner against Cruz Azul

Lionel Messi dedicated Inter Miami's victory over Cruz Azul to injury-plagued team-mate Ian Fray, after scoring a superb late free-kick.

Messi scored brilliant winner

Fray injured in first half

Messi dedicates victory to him

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was interviewed after scoring a last-minute free-kick to give his new side a 2-1 win and took the time to send his best wishes to Fray. In the 26th minute of the game, the homegrown defender went down under no contact and ultimately left the pitch in tears. The 20-year-old has twice torn his ACL, and may be fearing that the same has happened again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi said: “Let me dedicate this victory to Ian Fray, who was suffering in the locker room from the injury he sustained. He comes (back) from two serious injuries and today he has the bad luck to go through an injury again.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's heroics gave Inter their first win in seven games, but there will be concerns over Fray. He had developed into a first-team regular after recovering from his most recent ACL injury, but may now need to rehab the injury all over again.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami play Atlanta United in midweek and Fray will hope to learn that his injury is not as bad as first feared.