Lionel Messi 'sweats straight cologne'! Dax McCarty beams after receiving Inter Miami star's shirt after Leagues Cup final

Nashville star Dax McCarty was lucky enough to get Lionel Messi's shirt after the Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami win Leagues Cup

McCarty ends up getting Messi's shirt

Jokes about condition of shirt after long night

WHAT HAPPENED? The matchup went all the way to penalties with Inter Miami coming out on top 10-9. While it was disappointment on the pitch for McCarty, he ended up getting a decent consolation prize in the form of Messi's iconic jersey. The 36-year-old jokingly praised Messi's lack of body odour.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory saw Inter Miami capture their first-ever trophy. It was Messi's 44th major honor, meaning he's now the most successful player ever.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTY? He and his Nashville teammates will have to shake off their disappointment before they play Atlanta United on August 27.