What a photo! Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba pose with Leagues Cup trophy after Inter Miami beat Nashville

Inter Miami's biggest names, including co-owner David Beckham, have been pictured with the Leagues Cup after the Herons' victory over Nashville.

Inter Miami come out on top in Leagues Cup final

Top stars pictured with trophy

Could provide launchpad for further success

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have captured their first-ever trophy, beating Nashville 10-9 on penalties to secure the Leagues Cup. Celebrations ensued with the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi, who scored the Herons' solitary goal in normal time, pictured with the trophy.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The trophy represents a big moment in Inter Miami's history. Still in their relative infancy, securing the Leagues Cup will perhaps propel them onto further successes in the future. With the established veterans all seemingly invested into the project and providing real quality, more glory might not be too far away.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? While the players will be enjoying the success now, the celebrations cannot go on for too long. Inter Miami take on Cincinnati in the U.S Open Cup semi-final on August 24.