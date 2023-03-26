WATCH: Lionel Messi's name belted out by Camp Nou crowd ahead of Kings League final as Barcelona legend continues to be linked with homecoming transfer

- Messi's name sung at Camp Nou
- Barcelona stadium hosting the Kings League
- PSG adamant they can keep Messi
WHAT HAPPENED? The 90,000 capacity Barca stadium was sold-out for its hosting of the final four 'play-offs' of the Gerard Pique-sponsored Kings League – an all-star seven-a-side tournament featuring football legends and internet personalities on Sunday. But Messi's name still was on everyone's lips.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine World Cup winner has been linked with a possible move back to Barcelona – the club he departed in 2021 after 14 years – although Paris Saint-Germain are adamant they can hold onto Messi this summer.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? In the short-term, Messi's Argentina face a clash against Curacao on March 28 while PSG's next game is at home to Lyon in Ligue 1 on April 2.