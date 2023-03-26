WATCH: Lionel Messi's name belted out by Camp Nou crowd ahead of Kings League final as Barcelona legend continues to be linked with homecoming transfer

Fans at Barcelona's Camp Nou made their feeling clear about a possible return to the club for Lionel Messi, by loudly chanting his name.

  • Messi's name sung at Camp Nou
  • Barcelona stadium hosting the Kings League
  • PSG adamant they can keep Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The 90,000 capacity Barca stadium was sold-out for its hosting of the final four 'play-offs' of the Gerard Pique-sponsored Kings League – an all-star seven-a-side tournament featuring football legends and internet personalities on Sunday. But Messi's name still was on everyone's lips.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine World Cup winner has been linked with a possible move back to Barcelona – the club he departed in 2021 after 14 years – although Paris Saint-Germain are adamant they can hold onto Messi this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? In the short-term, Messi's Argentina face a clash against Curacao on March 28 while PSG's next game is at home to Lyon in Ligue 1 on April 2.

