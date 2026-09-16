Lionel Messi has still been called up by Argentina. The superstar announced his retirement from international football last week, but he is on the squad list the association has now revealed.

In a statement on the final day of August, Messi announced his retirement. Possibly the greatest footballer of all time wrote that the decision had weighed very heavily on him. "After all that time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I am stopping with the national team."

He added: "I have always fought and given everything for this shirt, to make you happy and to make you proud that you are Argentine through football." Messi had hoped to crown his career in an even more ultimate way last summer with a second World Cup title, but that did not happen.

His father's death also played a part in the decision, he says. "There is not much time left, and chapters are coming to an end, and this is one that causes me a lot of pain. I love the national team, have always loved it and will always continue to love being part of it."

Looking to the future, Messi said: "I have given everything I had in me. I have nothing more to give, and there are also a few incredible young players coming through who deserve their chance."

He continued: "Thank you for all the love over these past 20 years. I am going to miss hearing you cheer us on from the stands. Now I am simply one of you again, always supporting you from the sidelines, in good times and especially in bad times."

The left-footer went on: "Thank you to my family for always being there and for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every national coach, team-mate and official with whom I have had the chance to share this journey. I am taking unforgettable memories and moments with me."

Messi ended with the words: "I leave with peace of mind and pride, knowing that together with my team-mates we gave you moments you could only dream of. It was madness to experience all this with you. Thank God that He made me Argentine. I love you!"

Despite that, Messi has been called up for one final match on 6 October. Argentina will face Benin in Buenos Aires in front of 85,000 spectators. He will play his last game there and say goodbye to the national team.

To date, Messi has made 207 appearances for Argentina. He has scored 125 goals and won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.