Lionel Messi blunders at Inter Miami and go down by a wide margin

Inter Miami were thrashed by Nashville SC on Saturday night into Sunday. In Nashville, Lionel Messi's side lost 4-1. The Argentine star missed a penalty.

After just 15 minutes, the home side went in front. Andy Najar brilliantly headed a sharp cross in at the far post: 1-0.

Five minutes later, Messi had the chance to level for his side after Luis Suárez was brought down in the penalty area.

The Argentine stepped up from 12 yards but sent a weak effort rolling into the left corner, and the goalkeeper saved it easily. Reguilón scored from the rebound, but he had encroached too early, so the celebrations were cut short.

Inter Miami eventually equalised against the run of play. Telasco Segovia turned beautifully away from his opponent and poked home into the far corner.

After the break, though, Nashville completely overran Inter Miami. Hany Mukhtar scored twice and Sam Surridge added another, with the final score of 4-1 already on the board after 63 minutes.

With the win, Nashville are firmly top of the Eastern Conference. After 19 matches, the club have 43 points. Inter Miami are second with 38 points from the same number of games.