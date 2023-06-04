Lionel Messi 'didn't really identify' with PSG but still made a mark on the club's history, insists Thierry Henry

Lionel Messi has made his mark on Paris Saint-Germain's history, says Thierry Henry, even though the attacker did not "identify" with the club.

Messi spent two years at PSG

Won two Ligue 1 titles

But star was not loved by fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi departs PSG this summer after helping them claim a second consecutive Ligue 1 title this season. His final year in France was marred by controversy, however, with the club's fans targeting him and Neymar as they protested the club's failure in the Champions League. The animosity reached a head when Messi made an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, resulting in him being punished by PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the tension between Messi and PSG, however, Henry says the Argentine still made an impression, telling Prime Video: "He still marked the history of the club since he has just been champion and he was champion last year. After, people will say: 'Yes okay, it's easy' but for me he did it. Especially given the season he has just had, his statistics speak for him.

"Afterwards, it's more: 'Did he mark the minds and hearts of people?' That is yet another debate. You have to stay a long time for that, and on Kylian's turf it's not easy. And when you hear people in general, in Paris, they say he didn't really identify with the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's next move is yet to be decided. The 35-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but reports claim they are yet to make an official approach. Meanwhile, MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi club Al-Hilal are also attempting to sign him.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's future will be decided soon, while the attacker will be in action when Argentina take on Australia on June 15, followed by a friendly against Indonesia four days later.