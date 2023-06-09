'We working' - Jesse Lingard posts gym pictures from Indonesia as he looks for next club following Nottingham Forest release

Jesse Lingard posted pictures of himself working out on vacation on Instagram after being released by Nottingham Forest.

Forest released Lingard after one year

Lingard on vacation in Indonesia

Posted workout pictures on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard was released by Nottingham Forest after spending only one season with the club, who had made him their highest-earning player when he joined them last summer.

Since then, the former Manchester United winger has been on vacation, having visited Barbados before traveling to Indonesia. Lingard posted workout pictures on Instagram to show his followers that despite being on holiday, he is keeping himself fit in anticipation of his next move.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Lingard did not have the best of times at Nottingham Forest having only played a total of 60 minutes after the new year for the club, and scoring two goals all season, both coming in the League Cup.

He will be looking to regain his old form and prove a point at his next club, as he did back at West Ham two years ago. While no club has begun negotiations with Lingard so far, there are rumours suggesting he could move to the MLS or join a Turkish side in the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? Once his vacation is over, Lingard will hope to find a new club where he can rejuvenate himself after a disappointing spell at Nottingham Forest.